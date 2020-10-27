BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 27 October 2020
Advertisement

France lock le Roux free to play against Ireland after avoiding ban at hearing

The Racing 92 second row had been cited for allegedly striking Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 4:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,644 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5246018

FRANCE SECOND ROW Bernard le Roux is free to play against Ireland in their Six Nations on Saturday in Paris after avoiding a ban for foul play at a disciplinary hearing.

The Racing 92 man had been cited for allegedly striking Alun Wyn Jones with his elbow in France’s win over Wales last weekend.

However, an independent panel has not handed le Roux a suspension.

BLR

“After Bernard Le Roux’s hearing with the disciplinary commission of the committee of the Six Nations, it is with pleasure that I inform you that our exemplary player has no charge against him,” said France team manager Raphaël Ibañez on Twitter.

“He will be able to defend our colours on Saturday against Ireland.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It is a major boost for Fabien Galthié’s side, with le Roux having been in excellent form recently.

France have lost starting wing Teddy Thomas to a hamstring injury, while first-choice fullback Anthony Bouthier is a doubt due to a head injury against Wales last weekend.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie