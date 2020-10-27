France lock le Roux free to play against Ireland after avoiding ban at hearing

FRANCE SECOND ROW Bernard le Roux is free to play against Ireland in their Six Nations on Saturday in Paris after avoiding a ban for foul play at a disciplinary hearing.

The Racing 92 man had been cited for allegedly striking Alun Wyn Jones with his elbow in France’s win over Wales last weekend.

However, an independent panel has not handed le Roux a suspension.

“After Bernard Le Roux’s hearing with the disciplinary commission of the committee of the Six Nations, it is with pleasure that I inform you that our exemplary player has no charge against him,” said France team manager Raphaël Ibañez on Twitter.

“He will be able to defend our colours on Saturday against Ireland.”

It is a major boost for Fabien Galthié’s side, with le Roux having been in excellent form recently.

France have lost starting wing Teddy Thomas to a hamstring injury, while first-choice fullback Anthony Bouthier is a doubt due to a head injury against Wales last weekend.

More to follow…