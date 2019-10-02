This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 2 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bernardo Silva charged by FA over tweet about Man City team-mate Mendy

The Portuguese attacking midfielder could be looking at a six-match ban after this morning’s ruling.

By AFP Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 10:53 AM
25 minutes ago 715 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4833307
Bernardo Silva wearing a 'Kick It Out' t-shirt.
Image: Peter Byrne
Bernardo Silva wearing a 'Kick It Out' t-shirt.
Bernardo Silva wearing a 'Kick It Out' t-shirt.
Image: Peter Byrne

MANCHESTER CITY’S BERNARDO Silva has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over a controversial social media post comparing team-mate Benjamin Mendy with a black cartoon character.

The Portuguese midfielder last month tweeted an image of a young Mendy alongside an image of the character representing the Spanish chocolate peanut brand Conguitos.

He deleted the post but has now been charged, and could face a six-match ban if found guilty. 

A statement from the football governing body on Wednesday read: “Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on September 22, 2019.

“It is alleged that the Manchester City player’s activity breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.”

Silva last week sent a letter to the Football Association to apologise for any offence caused by the tweet.

Included with the letter was a statement of support from France international Mendy, who said he had not taken offence at what his Portuguese team-mate had posted.

City manager Pep Guardiola has also defended Silva.

Mendy and Silva have been team-mates since 2016, having spent a year together at Monaco before they both moved to City the following year.

© – AFP, 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie