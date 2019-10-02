Bernardo Silva charged by FA over tweet about Man City team-mate Mendy

MANCHESTER CITY’S BERNARDO Silva has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over a controversial social media post comparing team-mate Benjamin Mendy with a black cartoon character.

The Portuguese midfielder last month tweeted an image of a young Mendy alongside an image of the character representing the Spanish chocolate peanut brand Conguitos.

He deleted the post but has now been charged, and could face a six-match ban if found guilty.

A statement from the football governing body on Wednesday read: “Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on September 22, 2019.

“It is alleged that the Manchester City player’s activity breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.”

Silva last week sent a letter to the Football Association to apologise for any offence caused by the tweet.

Included with the letter was a statement of support from France international Mendy, who said he had not taken offence at what his Portuguese team-mate had posted.

City manager Pep Guardiola has also defended Silva.

Mendy and Silva have been team-mates since 2016, having spent a year together at Monaco before they both moved to City the following year.

© – AFP, 2019

