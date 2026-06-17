Bernardo Silva agrees two-year deal with Real Madrid after leaving Man City

BERNARDO SILVA HAS reached agreement with Real Madrid on a two-year contract after leaving Manchester City, the Spanish giants have announced.

The 31-year-old Portugal international, who announced in April that he would leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season, will become a Madrid player when his City contract formally expires at the end of this month.

A statement on the La Liga outfit’s website read: “Real Madrid CF and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement for him to become a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2028.”

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The former Benfica midfielder had been linked with Madrid since his impending departure was announced, but his capture as a free agent represents something of a coup given his enduring quality and ability to influence games.

Silva, who joined City in a £43million switch from Monaco in May 2017, spent nine years at the Etihad and was a key figure in the club’s immense success under Pep Guardiola.

In all, he won 20 trophies – the last of them in May’s 1-0 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

His haul includes six Premier League titles, one Champions League, three FA Cups, five Carabao Cups, a Club World Cup and a European Super Cup.

Writing on his Instagram account in April, Silva told City’s supporters: “When I arrived nine years ago, I was following a dream of a little boy, wanting to succeed in life, wanting to achieve great things.

“This city and this club gave me much more than that, much more than I ever hoped for.

“What we won and achieved together is a legacy that will forever be cherished in my heart. The Centurions, the domestic quadruple, the Treble, the Four In A Row and much more… It wasn’t that bad.”