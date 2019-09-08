This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Big boost for Ireland's Euros hopes, as Georgia hold Denmark

The Danes, along with Switzerland, are widely regarded as Mick McCarthy’s side’s main rivals for qualification in the group.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 8 Sep 2019, 6:56 PM
56 minutes ago 14,068 Views 28 Comments
Christian Eriksen (file pic).
Image: Tim Goode
Christian Eriksen (file pic).
Image: Tim Goode

IRELAND’S HOPES OF qualification for Euro 2020 were handed a significant boost today, as Denmark could only draw 0-0 away to Georgia in Tbilisi.

The Danes, along with Switzerland, are widely regarded as Ireland’s main rivals for qualification in the group.

Today’s result leaves the Danes two points behind Ireland, with the sides set to meet in the final group match in November.

Meanwhile, in today’s other qualifier in the group, Switzerland comfortably overcame Gibraltar 4-0.

More to follow

