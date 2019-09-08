Big boost for Ireland's Euros hopes, as Georgia hold Denmark

IRELAND’S HOPES OF qualification for Euro 2020 were handed a significant boost today, as Denmark could only draw 0-0 away to Georgia in Tbilisi.

The Danes, along with Switzerland, are widely regarded as Ireland’s main rivals for qualification in the group.

Today’s result leaves the Danes two points behind Ireland, with the sides set to meet in the final group match in November.

Meanwhile, in today’s other qualifier in the group, Switzerland comfortably overcame Gibraltar 4-0.

More to follow

