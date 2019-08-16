Barcelona slump to opening game defeat as Suarez limps off injured

BARCELONA LOST LUIS Suarez to injury as a stunning late goal from Aritz Aduriz secured a 1-0 win for Athletic Bilbao in Friday’s La Liga opener.

With Lionel Messi missing with a calf problem and Philippe Coutinho left out amid talks with Bayern Munich over a loan move, the Catalans were found wanting in attack against coach Ernesto Valverde’s old club.

Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong made their league debuts for the champions, but there was little for them to celebrate as the 2019-20 season got off to a lacklustre start at San Mames.

The loss of Suarez to a first-half muscle problem only compounded what proved a frustrating outing for the visitors, who twice hit the woodwork before Aduriz’s 89th-minute overhead kick secured all three points.

Fresh from signing a new nine-year contract this week, Inaki Williams wasted little time making an impact, stinging the palms of Marc-Andre ter Stegen from distance before seeing a low shot saved from inside the box.

Barca were struggling for early rhythm but were gifted a chance 31 minutes in, Suarez collecting Unai Lopez’s reckless backwards pass and striking the base of the left-hand post.

It proved Suarez’s last act of the game, the striker unable to continue due to an apparent calf injury, and his replacement Rafinha promptly hit the crossbar with a dipping strike moments after coming on.

Ivan Rakitic was introduced at the break and sent a good strike narrowly over the crossbar, but Barca’s build-up play was sorely lacking in attack despite their dominance of possession.

Their miserable outing was made worse with a minute of normal time left, as Aduriz, off the bench barely 60 seconds earlier, met Ander Capa’s cross with a stunning bicycle kick to seal the three points.

