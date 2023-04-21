Advertisement
James Crombie/INPHO Billy Drennan.
# Blow
Injured Billy Drennan misses Kilkenny's clash with Westmeath
The Leinster champions will also be without Paddy Deegan.
1 hour ago

BILLY DRENNAN WILL miss Kilkenny’s Leinster championship opener against Westmeath tomorrow at Nowlan Park (throw-in 6pm) through injury.

The Cats will also be without experienced defender Paddy Deegan, as they seek a fourth provincial title in a row.

The Irish Independent yesterday reported that Drennan was a doubt due to a leg injury he suffered in recent days.

Drennan, 20, made a significant impact with his county during the Alliance league campaign, where Kilkenny made it to the final before losing to Limerick this month.

The forward scored 1-13 against Cork in the league semi final last month and hit a combined 23 points over his county’s two previous games, against Waterford and Dublin.

The Galmoy man returned to U20 duty last Saturday, where he contributed 2-12 in Kilkenny’s 5-20 to 3-20 victory over Galway. 

In better news for Kilkenny, TJ Reid starts at 14. He is part of a Ballyhale Shamrocks contingent which includes Eoin Cody, who captains the team, Adrian Mullen at centre forward, Paddy Mullen in midfield and Richie Reid at centre-back.   

