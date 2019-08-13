This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saunders signs multi-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing after Warren split

Having ended an 11-year promotional partnership with Frank Warren, the two-weight world champion is now part of Eddie Hearn’s stable.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 10:09 AM
Saunders' next opponent will be confirmed next week.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Saunders' next opponent will be confirmed next week.
Saunders' next opponent will be confirmed next week.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS has signed with Matchroom Boxing, having split with promoter Frank Warren earlier this month.

Two-weight world champion Saunders ended an 11-year partnership with Warren after being repeatedly frustrated in his bid to secure fights with world-renowned stars such as Gennady Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The 29-year-old has now instead teamed up with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and again outlined a desire to make those blockbuster bouts happen.

Saunders has agreed a multi-fight deal, with his next opponent to be confirmed next week.

He said in a statement: “This move is going to benefit me massively. Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing can put me right out on the branch for those big fights.

“I’m on Golovkin and Canelo’s turf. I’ve made this move to make them fights because I’m sick of hearing their bulls*** excuses.

“Those fights make financial sense and they make sense because we’re on the same network.”

Hearn added: “This is a huge signing for us and the perfect place for Billy to be. Everyone in boxing knows how good Billy is and now he is going to get the chance to prove it against the elite.”

Saunders has a 28-0 record and has been linked with a huge domestic showdown with Callum Smith at super middleweight next.

Smith, who is also on Matchroom’s books, is the WBA ‘super’ champion and has spoken of wanting to face WBO strap holder Saunders in a unification bout.

About the author
The42 Team

