Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Boost for Connacht as Blade and Healy sign new contracts with the province

The scrum-half and prolific wing have penned two-year deals.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 2:25 PM
43 minutes ago 630 Views 2 Comments
CONNACHT HAVE ANNOUNCED that scrum-half Caolin Blade and wing Matt Healy have signed new contracts with the province.

Both players have penned two-year extensions that will keep them with Connacht until the end of the 2021/22 season.

30-year-old Healy joined the province in 2012 after starring for Lansdowne in the All-Ireland League and has gone on to become the province’s record try scorer with 55 tries in 136 appearances so far.

matt-healy-goes-past-benoit-paillaugue-of-montpellier-to-score-his-sides-first-try Matt Healy is Connacht's record try scorer. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The once-capped Ireland international helped Connacht to their Pro12 title in 2016.

Monivea RFC product Blade came through the province’s underage and academy system to make his senior debut in 2014. The scrum-half has racked up 109 appearances in total for Connacht and has been vying with Kieran Marmion for the starting number nine shirt.

Blade has been part of Ireland squads on two occasions in the last year or so, but has yet to win his first Test cap.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend expressed his pleasure at tying Blade and Healy down to new deals.

“Caolin and Matt are two important players for us and are central to our ambitions over the coming seasons,” said Friend.

caolin-blade-breaks-free-to-score-his-sides-fourth-try Caolin Blade has captained Connacht. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Caolin has come through the Connacht pathway and has proven himself to be a top-class player who brings huge energy to our attack. Matt is another exciting player who has an excellent try-scoring record in the Connacht jersey and I think there is still more to come from him.

“We are delighted that both players have committed to the province for the next two seasons.”

