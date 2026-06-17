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Tadhg Furlong returns to Leinster side to play Bulls in URC final

James Lowe starts in his farewell match for the province.
3.32pm, 17 Jun 2026
5

TADHG FURLONG RETURNS to the Leinster side to face the Bulls in the URC final at Croke Park on Friday night (KO: 7.30pm, Premier Sports). 

James Lowe also starts in what will be a farewell appearance for the much-loved winger as the province look to defend their crown. 

Jerry Cahir also comes into the side with Rónan Kelleher at hooker, while James Ryan and Joe McCarthy continue their partnership in the second row.

Caelan Doris captains the side from No 8 once more as Josh van der Flier and Max Deegan complete an unchanged back row.

Tommy O’Brien returns on the wing with Lowe on the opposite side and Hugo Keenan at full-back.

Rieko Ioane and Jamie Osborne continue in the centres while Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast renew their half-back partnership. 

Dan Sheehan returns to the matchday 23 as he takes his spot among the replacements alongside fellow front rows Alex Usanov and Thomas Clarkson.

Diarmuid Mangan and Jack Conan round off the forward cover, with Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne and Garry Ringrose once more providing the reinforcements for the backs.

 

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan 

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jamie Osborne

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

 

1. Jerry Cahir

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (capt)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Alex Usanov

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Diarmuid Mangan

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Harry Byrne

23. Garry Ringrose

 

Bulls

15. Willie le Roux

14. Kurt-Lee Arendse

13. Canan Moodie

12. Harold Vorster

11. Stravino Jacobs

10. Handre Pollard

9. Embrose Papier

 

1. Gerhard Steenekamp

2. Johan Grobbelaar

3. Francois Klopper

4. Ruan Vermaak

5. Ruan Nortje

6. Marcell Coetzee (Capt)

7. Elrigh Louw

8. Cameron Hanekom

Replacements: 

16. Marco van Staden

17. Jan‑Hendrik Wessels

18. Wilco Louw

19. Cobus Wiese

20. Jeandre Rudolph

21. Zak Burger

22. Stedman Gans

23. Nizaam Carr

 

Ref: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

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