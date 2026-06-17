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Tadhg Furlong returns to Leinster side to play Bulls in URC final
TADHG FURLONG RETURNS to the Leinster side to face the Bulls in the URC final at Croke Park on Friday night (KO: 7.30pm, Premier Sports).
James Lowe also starts in what will be a farewell appearance for the much-loved winger as the province look to defend their crown.
Jerry Cahir also comes into the side with Rónan Kelleher at hooker, while James Ryan and Joe McCarthy continue their partnership in the second row.
Caelan Doris captains the side from No 8 once more as Josh van der Flier and Max Deegan complete an unchanged back row.
Tommy O’Brien returns on the wing with Lowe on the opposite side and Hugo Keenan at full-back.
Rieko Ioane and Jamie Osborne continue in the centres while Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast renew their half-back partnership.
Dan Sheehan returns to the matchday 23 as he takes his spot among the replacements alongside fellow front rows Alex Usanov and Thomas Clarkson.
Diarmuid Mangan and Jack Conan round off the forward cover, with Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne and Garry Ringrose once more providing the reinforcements for the backs.
Leinster
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Rieko Ioane
12. Jamie Osborne
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Jerry Cahir
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Max Deegan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (capt)
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Alex Usanov
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Diarmuid Mangan
20. Jack Conan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Harry Byrne
23. Garry Ringrose
Bulls
15. Willie le Roux
14. Kurt-Lee Arendse
13. Canan Moodie
12. Harold Vorster
11. Stravino Jacobs
10. Handre Pollard
9. Embrose Papier
1. Gerhard Steenekamp
2. Johan Grobbelaar
3. Francois Klopper
4. Ruan Vermaak
5. Ruan Nortje
6. Marcell Coetzee (Capt)
7. Elrigh Louw
8. Cameron Hanekom
Replacements:
16. Marco van Staden
17. Jan‑Hendrik Wessels
18. Wilco Louw
19. Cobus Wiese
20. Jeandre Rudolph
21. Zak Burger
22. Stedman Gans
23. Nizaam Carr
Ref: Andrea Piardi (FIR)
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