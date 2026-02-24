Norway's Bodo/Glimt sink Inter Milan to continue Champions League fairytale

Inter Milan 1-2 Bodoe/Glimt

(Bodoe/Glimt win 5-2 on aggregate)

BODO/GLIMT COMPLETED the greatest achievement in the Norwegian minnows’ history by winning 2-1 at Inter Milan and reaching the last 16 of the Champions League, 5-2 on aggregate.

Leading 3-1 from last week’s first leg in the Arctic Circle, goals in the second half from Jens Petter Hauge and Hakon Evjen stunned the San Siro and set up a tie with either Manchester City or Sporting of Portugal in the next round.

More than 3,000 fans travelled to Milan to watch their team continue a remarkable debut season in Europe’s elite club competition, a huge number for a club from a city with a population of around 50,000.

There were 20,000 more people at the San Siro than live in Bodo on Tuesday night and the vast majority left disappointed after Inter, who scored late through Alessandro Bastoni, failed to mount the comeback coach Cristian Chivu believed could happen.

Inter’s elimination was another blow for Italian football on the European stage, with all four Serie A clubs likely to be out of the Champions League come Thursday.

Juventus and Atalanta trail Galatasaray and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, with few giving either much of a chance of getting through ahead of their matches on Wednesday.

But it was a historic night for Bodo/Glimt, who have been crowned Norwegian champions in four of the last six seasons and will be a tough test for whoever they face next month.

Hauge pounced in the 58th minute following a confused passage of play in which Inter defender Manuel Akanji, who had only moments before returned to the pitch following treatment for a cut eyebrow, gifted the ball to Ole Didrik Blomberg on the edge of the box.

Blomberg failed to score one-on-one with Yann Sommer but Hauge netted his sixth goal in the Champions League to send the away fans delirious.

Glimt's Jens Petter Hauge celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's first goal. Luca Bruno / Associated Press Luca Bruno / Associated Press / Associated Press

Akanji hit the post 10 minutes later but Evjen made absolutely sure of Bodo/Glimt’s passage in the 72nd minute when he expertly lashed home Hauge’s searching pass into the box.

Bastoni forced the ball over the line shortly afterwards but it mattered little for Inter who are left with trying to secure the Serie A title, which looks likely due to a 10-point lead over local rivals AC Milan.

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan during the match. Nderim Kaceli Nderim Kaceli

*****

Atlético Madrid 4-1 Club Brugge

(Atlético Madrid win 7-4 on aggregate)

Alexander Sorloth’s hat-trick fired Atlético Madrid into the last 16 with an emphatic 4-1 win over Club Brugge on Tuesday, progressing from the play-off round.

Advertisement

Brugge could not keep the Norwegian target man at bay as he settled an entertaining tie with a display of lethal finishing at the Metropolitano stadium.

After Joel Ordonez had cancelled out Sorloth’s opener, Johnny Cardoso smashed Atlético in front and Sorloth added two more goals late on to seal his team’s victory.

The Spaniards took the lead in the 23rd minute when goalkeeper Jan Oblak went route one from the back, finding Sorloth in a good position. The powerful striker held off his marker and beat goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who handled the shot poorly and might have kept it out.

The Rojiblancos twice lost the lead in Belgium last week against Ivan Leko’s side and it happened again a few minutes before half-time. Ordonez nodded home from on the goal-line after Brandon Mechele flicked on a corner into his path.

Brugge almost took the lead before the break but Oblak made a superb save to claw out Vetlesen’s header.

Instead, Atlético went ahead shortly after the restart, with American midfielder Cardoso hammering home from the edge of the box after the ball was cleared into his path.

Alexander Sorloth of Atletico de Madrid (L) celebrates his goal with Jose Maria Gimenez (C) and Nahuel Molina (R). ZUMA Press / ZUMA Press, Inc. ZUMA Press / ZUMA Press, Inc. / ZUMA Press, Inc.

Atlético nervously held the lead, aware of the visitors’ threat, until Sorloth gave them some breathing room with his second of the night. Ademola Lookman and Antoine Griezmann exchanged slick passes and the former cut the ball back for Sorloth to dispatch.

The forward rounded off an excellent night by volleying home Matteo Ruggeri’s cross with three minutes to go.

Atlético will face a Premier League side in the last 16, either English champions Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.

*****

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Olympiacos

(Bayer Leverkusen win 2-0 on aggregate)

Bayer Leverkusen are through to the last 16 after a scoreless home draw with Olympiacos on Tuesday, winning their play-off round tie 2-0 on aggregate.

Leverkusen were below their best but did just enough to qualify after last week’s comfortable first-leg win in Greece.

It was the first time Leverkusen made it through a two-legged Champions League knockout tie since they reached the final in 2002, when they lost 2-1 to Real Madrid.

The 2024 German double winners will face either Premier League leaders Arsenal or German champions Bayern Munich, who eliminated Leverkusen at the last 16 stage last season.

Patrik Schick scored twice in four minutes in last week’s opening leg and the Czech striker was in the thick of things early on, heading just wide and dragging a lob over goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis but past the far post inside six minutes.

Leverkusen’s best chance of the match came midway through the second-half when Alejandro Grimaldo blasted a shot against the crossbar with Tzolakis beaten.

Right-back Lucas Vazquez, a Champions League winner with Real Madrid, limped off late in the second-half in the only black mark for the hosts.

– © AFP 2026