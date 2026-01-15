Bohemians confirm loan signing of goalkeeper Walters from MLS side FC Cincinnati

BOHEMIANS HAVE CONFIRMED the loan signing of 21-year-old goalkeeper Paul Walters from Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati, subject to a work permit.

American Walters has made 44 appearances for Cincinnati’s second team over the last three seasons, with his save percentage improving every year to almost 70% in 2025. The six-foot-three ‘keeper has also made three cup appearances for Cincinnati’s first team.

Walters arrives following the departure of James Talbot at the end of the 2025 campaign.

Bohs goalkeeping coach Seán Fogarty said of Walters’ signing: “We have been tracking Paul closely for some time and are delighted to add him to our group. He adds valuable depth to our goalkeeping options.

Advertisement

“He has worked closely with Ryan Coulter, a former League of Ireland goalkeeper, at Cincinnati. We have watched him and he comes here highly recommended.

“He’s a big, strong, athletic, aggressive keeper and he will provide healthy competition for Kacper Chorazka while raising the overall standard within the group.

“We’re excited to welcome Paul as he continues his development with us.”

Manager Alan Reynolds added: “We have done our homework on Paul and he comes to the club very highly rated.

“He recently signed a long-term contract at Cincinnati where they think really, really highly of him. He wants to try the experience of playing abroad here in Ireland and he is really looking forward to getting started with us, so it’s an exciting move for him and for us.”

Paul Walters signs on the dotted line with Bohs.

Walters said that he was “really excited” to join Bohs, and “looking forward to getting started and being part of such a historic club with a truly passionate fan base”.

“From everything I’ve heard and seen, it’s a club with real identity and ambition,” Walters continued.

“After speaking with Alan and Seán, they gave me great insight into how strong the culture is there and how exciting it is to be part of such an environment.

“It’s a group with a lot of hunger, and it seems like it’ll be a great place to come in, compete every day, and continue to learn and grow both as a player and as a person.”

Walters is Bohs’ fifth new signing ahead of the 2026 season following the arrivals of Patrick Hickey (Galway United), Sam Todd (Derry City), Hugh Martin (UCD) and Harry Vaughan (Hull City, loan).