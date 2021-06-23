Aviva Stadium to host Bohemians' Europa Conference League tie

THE SECOND LEG clash between Bohemians and Stjarnan FC of Iceland in the Europa Conference League will take place at the Aviva Stadium.

The club and the FAI confirmed this afternoon that first qualifying round tie will be held in the Dublin venue on Thursday, 15 July at 7.45pm.

“Further details on stadium capacity and ticketing will be made available in due course,” Bohemians have stated.

Keith Long’s side travel to Iceland to meet Starjnan in the first leg on 8 July at 8.45pm.

The UEFA Europa Conference League is a new competition that will serve under the Europa League and Champions League.