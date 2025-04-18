Bohemians strike late to edge out Cork City and ease relegation worries

Bohemians 1

Cork City 0

Paul Buttner reports at Dalymount Park

SUBSTITUTE JAMES MCMANUS scored a late winner to lift the gloom at Dalymount Park as Bohemians finally wore Cork City down in this basement battle in Phibsborough.

A fourth victory of the campaign moves Bohemians five points clear of the relegation play-off place.

A fourth defeat on the spin, without a win now in eight games and yet to keep a clear sheet this season, Cork slump to the bottom of the table.

On a sombre night for all at Bohemians following the passing of club legend Billy Young, a minute silence was impeccably observed ahead of kick off.

And with three changes from last week’s loss at Shelbourne, Bohemians started promisingly, Ross Tierney having a drive bravely blocked by Bernardo Couto following some incisive wing play from Connor Parsons.

But that was as good as it would get for much of the opening half for Bohemians as their fans’ frustration grew watching Cork settle to create the bulk of the chances.

In City’s first foray forward, exciting 18-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan displayed his talent when getting a run on goal, even if his shot lacked the venom to trouble Kacper Chorazka.

With Bohemians continuing to labour in trying to breach the visitors’ five-man rearguard, it was Chorazka who had work to do in quick succession as Cork’s more direct approach stretched Bohs at the back.

First the Pole touched a low drive from Evan McLaughlin out for Cork’s first corner of the game.

Goalkeeper Tein Troost’s ball over the top then caught Bohs flat as O’Sullivan cleverly nipped in behind to bring another save from Chorazka.

A delightful move on 38 minutes was then close to giving Cork what would have been a deserved lead.

Milan Mbeng skilfully ghosted past two defenders to send Kitt Nelson to the end line. Alex Nolan’s effort at the near post was turned out for another City corner.

A string of corners late in the half finally brought Bohs’ first effort on target, Sean Grehan’s header from Archie Meekison’s delivery parried away by Troost.

While showing more purpose from the resumption, Bohemians continued to struggle in the final third.

They pressed incessantly as the half wore on, Tierney spinning in the area to see his shot deflected out for yet another corner as the pressure mounted on the Cork goal.

Substitute Rhys Brennan had the ball in the Cork net on 83 minutes but it was ruled out as it had gone out of play.

There was no reprieve two minutes later when Bohs’ pressure finally told.

Yet another corner, floated over by Dayle Rooney, was headed away by City skipper Charlie Lyons.

But only as far as McManus who put his laces through the ball to find the bottom corner of the net to a huge roar of joy as much as relief from the home faithful.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Mountney, Grehan, Kavanagh, Flores (Smith, h-t); McDonnell (Rooney, 58), Devoy; Meekison (McManus, 58), Tierney, Parsons (Brennan, 66); Whelan (Clarke, 66).

Cork City: Troost; Mbeng, Crowley (Skieters, 88), Anderson, Lyons, Couto; S. Murray (Bolger, 79), McLaughlin; O’Sullivan, Nelson (Shipston, 79), Nolan (Fitzpatrick, 67).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).