Rooney's second-minute spot kick maintains excellent form for Bohs

Bohemians 1

Derry City 0

Paul Buttner reports from Dalymount Park

DAYLE ROONEY PROVED spot on for the second time in a fortnight as resurgent Bohemians maintained their excellent form.

Winger Rooney’s second minute penalty proved the only goal of an intriguing game as a shockingly disjointed Derry couldn’t build on their recent fine record in Phibsborough.

A seventh win from their last nine games, and fifth from six at Dalymount Park, sees Bohemians, second bottom of the table two month ago, regain third place in the Premier Division table. Derry slip to sixth place.

With one change from their narrow defeat at Drogheda United last week, as Archie Meekison came in for Collie Whelan, Bohemians had the dream start when awarded a penalty with just 20 seconds on the watch.

Captain Dawson Devoy, Rooney and Ross Tierney set up James Clarke whose shot from the edge of the area struck Derry skipper Mark Connolly on the arm.

Referee Rob Hennessy had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. As he did with the winner against Shelbourne two weeks ago, Rooney scored emphatically from 12 yards with a rising drive to the roof of the net.

Derry briefly enjoyed a spell of possession, though laboured to make any headway in the final third.

And it was Bohemians who looked far more threatening when they got forward, really stretching Derry at the back with a double chance on 18 minutes.

First a break down the left by Meekison set up Tierney whose shot was headed away by Carl Winchester.

The Derry defensive midfielder was well positioned once again seconds later to block a shot from Devoy as Derry, at sixes and sevens at the back, survived falling further behind.

So much so, head coach Tiernan Lynch made a tactical switch when bringing on Gavin Whyte for Shane Ferguson in a switch from three at the back to a 4-3-3 formation.

It scarcely made a difference as Derry remained at sea defensively, surviving another double let-off on 38 minutes.

Rooney caught the visitors’ rearguard flat footed when dinking a delightful ball over the top for the run of Adam McDonnell who, stretching, lobbed over the crossbar.

A mistake by centre-back Kevin Holt then gifted Clarke a sight of goal with Derry relieved to see the shot arrow wide.

Further defensive frailty presented Clarke with another opening a minute before the break which he rifled over the top.

Derry made three changes at the break with Kevin Holt, Hayden Cann and winger Michael Duffy substituted as Ronan Boyce, Ben Doherty and Dom Thomas came on in another reshuffle.

Bohemians, though, remained on the front foot with Jordan Flores flashing a header from a Devoy corner wide before the home skipper was perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty when appearing to push over Danny Mullen.

It was the 70th minute before Derry carved their first real chance of the game, Niall Morahan doing exceptionally well to take the ball off substitute Robbie Benson’s toe from Adam O’Reilly low cross.

Impressive loanee Sean Grehan, on his final appearance before returning to Crystal Palace, showed his defensive quality to deflect a drive from Thomas over the top as Derry chased an equaliser.

But, as they had started, it was Bohemians who finished the stronger, with substitutes Rhys Brennan and Whelan, twice, close to extending their lead.

Derry’s night to forget all but summed up by the sending off of Benson on 82 minutes for a foul on Keith Buckley, his second booking.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Morahan (McManus, 87), Grehan, Cornwall, Flores; Devoy, McDonnell (Buckley, 65); Rooney, Tierney (Mountney, 87), Meekison (Brennan, 65); Clarke (Whelan, 74).

Derry City: Maher; Cann (Doherty, h-t; Benson, 60), Connolly, Holt (Thomas, h-t); Ferguson (Whyte, 24), O’Reilly, Winchester, Todd; McMullan, Duffy (R. Boyce, h-t); Mullen.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).