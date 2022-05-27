Bohs let valuable points slip again as Drogheda snatch late draw

Bohemian FC 1

Drogheda United 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

IN A MICROCOSM of Bohs season, they let another two valuable points slip as Drogheda snatched a point late on, much like the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Jordan Flores’ first-half strike was cancelled out by ex-Shamrock Rovers man, Dean William at a sun soaked Dalymount Park, as a chorus of boo’s greeted the final whistle.

The inconsistent home side, beaten 3-0 away in Inchicore on Monday night, looked to

bounce back and started the brighter. Wing wizard Liam Burt had two sighters within the

first few minutes cutting inside from his left wing position.

Dawson Devoy went close with an ingenious flick up and volley from a short free kick

outside the box – just like David Jones’ cheeky goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Stoke back in 2010 – but unfortunately for the Irish under-21 International his effort sailed just over.

Devoy, playing further forward in the 10 position, picked up some good pockets of space

and linked up the play well for Bohs, teeing up a Junior volley that was blocked in the area and an Ali Coote strike that narrowly missed the far post.

The visitors came into the game off the back of two wins, that included one of the shocks of the season beating Champions Shamrock Rovers 1-0 at home last time out, and weathered the early storm with James Clarke very impressive in the deep lying midfield role.

Just as the first half looked to peter out, the hosts got the goal their first half dominance

deserved right on the stroke of halftime. The classy Jordan Flores broke the deadlock

sweeping home a wonderful strike from 25-yards having been set up by frontman Junior.

The second half followed a familiar pattern as the home side looked to add to their tally but again, couldn’t find the finishing touch. Substitute Promise Omochere, having showed good strength to hold off Sean Roughan tried to square to the unmarked Ali Coote in the area but his pass was cut out.

With Bohs unable to find a second, the visitors sensed a way back. The introduction of

Ryan Brennan and Adam Foley off the bench, along with Darragh Markey – making his first appearance since breaking his leg – meant Kevin Doherty’s men carried more of a threat.

Roughan’s rasping effort from 30 yards forced James Talbot into an excellent finger tipped save as the visitors grew in confidence. As Drogheda searched for the equaliser, Bohs looked dangerous on the break. Devoy forced Long into a brilliant save from close range before Burt ratted the crossbar from just inside the area.

It’s the old adage in this league, if you don’t take your chances you will be punished and

with just over seven minutes remaining Drogheda got themselves back on level terms.

Some sloppy play at the back for Bohs allowed Dean Williams to nip in between the Ciaran Kelly and James Talbot, and loop the ball home. Bohs travel up north to Ballybofey after the break, looking to welcome back a couple of their walking wounded and try put a consistent run together that has eluded them to date.

Whilst “The Drogs” who showed great fighting spirit welcome relegation threatened UCD to Head in the Game Park looking for a valuable three points to pull themselves further away from the relegation playoff spot and look up the table, rather than behind themselves.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Tyreke Wilson (Rory Feely, 26’ (James Finnerty, 59’),

Ciaran Kelly, Jordan Doherty, Ali Coote (Stephen Mallon, 90’), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe

(Promise Omochere, 59’), Dawson Devoy, Liam Burt, Max Murphy, Conor Levingston,

Jordan Flores

Drogheda United: Sam Long, Sean Roughan, Evan Weir, Keith Cowan (Georgie Poynton, 45’), Gary Deegan, Chris Lyons (Dean Williams, 56’), Dylan Grimes (Adam Foley, 69’), Dayle Rooney, Luke Heeney, James Clarke ( Darragh Markey, 75’), Darragh Nugent (Ryan Brennan, 69’)

Referee: Sean Grant

