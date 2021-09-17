Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 17 September 2021
Bohemians end Maynooth University Town's fairytale FAI Cup run

The Gypsies were 4-0 winners over over their 10-man Leinster Senior League opposition.

By Andrew Dempsey Friday 17 Sep 2021, 9:57 PM
Bohs debutant Roland Idowu celebrates scoring his side’s fourth goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bohemians 4

Maynooth University Town 0

Andrew Dempsey reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS BROUGHT AN end to Maynooth University Town’s fairytale FAI Cup run with a convincing 4-0 win over their 10-man Leinster Senior League opposition.

Three first-half goals from Keith Buckley, Conor Levingston and Keith Warde set the Gypsies on their way to their spot in the final four of the competition.

Debutant Roland Idowu then got in on the act to seal the deal in the second-half with a fine finish from outside the penalty area.

The Leinster Senior League side began well, although, they did cough up the first real chance of the game, with Doran miscuing his free shot on goal after a misplaced clearance from Town full-back Alex Fitzgibbon.

Bohs took the lead in the 17th minute through Keith Buckley, however. The Gypsies skipper was in the right place at the right time to slot home after Keith Ward’s low effort was blocked by a Maynooth body.

Jamie Mullins then went close moments later while Jack O’Connor followed suit an effort of his own. His impromptu shot on goal just went wide of goal for the visitors.

Bohs continued to press and probe, with Mullins denied by Sterio after some good play by Buckley. But the hosts were not to be denied for much longer as Conor Levingston slotted home after a Tyreke Wilson drag back into the box.

Maynooth’s Alex Kelly was then sent off for a poor tackle on Dawson Devoy, with Keith Ward scoring moments later after breaking the offside trap to all but end the game as a contest just before the break.

dawson-devoy-and-conor-foley Bohs' Dawson Devoy and Conor Foley of Maynooth. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Mullins then went close again just before the hour mark, but he was unable to find the back of the net. Roland Idowu made it 4-0 minutes later, finding the back of the net after his effort from outside the penalty area.

Bohs’ numerical advantage and pressure continued to tell in the second-half, but Maynooth were equal to much of their threat.

The visitors best chance of the half came through substitute Sean Traynor, but his long-range sighter was batted away by James Talbot.

And that was how it finished, as Shane Harte’s side left Dalymount Park with their heads held high given the variables at play which went against them during the latter stages of the first-half.

BOHEMIANS: James Talbot; Andy Lyons (James Finnerty, 46), Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson; Keith Buckley (c) (Roland Idowu, 46), Conor Levingston; Jamie Mullins, Dawson Devoy (Robert Mahon, 46), Keith Ward; Aaron Doran (Cole Kiernan, 63).

MAYNOOTH UNIVERSITY TOWN: David Sterio; Darragh Gannon, Conor Dunne (c), Jake Corrigan, Alex Fitzgibbon; Conor Foley, Eoin O’Neill, Alex Kelly (Sean Traynor, 37); Jackson Ryan (Conor Delahunty, 59), Jack O’Connor (Sven Biansumba, 59), Patrick O’Sullivan (Janabi Amour, 77).

Referee: Adriano Reale.

Andrew Dempsey
