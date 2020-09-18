Dawson Devoy shines again as Bohs beat Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers 0

Bohemians 1

ANDRE WRIGHT SCORED the only goal as Bohemians consolidated second spot in the Premier Division with a win away to Sligo Rovers.

The only goal of the game came 10 minutes from the end, as Bohs’ promising 18-year-old attacker Dawson Devoy showed his fleet of foot in the penalty area before teeing up Wright for a controlled finish from close range.

Bohs were the better side in the first half and carved out the better chances, with Danny Grant seeing a shot blocked off the line. Sligo had chances of their own – Ronan Coughlan missed a decent chance of his own in the second half – before Dawson and Wright combined to snap a run of back-to-back defeats for Bohs.

Keith Long’s side are now five points from leaders Shamrock Rovers, who have a game in hand against Waterford on Monday. Sligo Rovers, meanwhile, are fifth on 16 points, and remain firmly in the mix for a European place.