Friday 18 September 2020
Dawson Devoy shines again as Bohs beat Sligo Rovers

Andre Wright scored the only goal as Bohs were winners at the Showgrounds.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Sep 2020, 9:58 PM
Sligo Rovers 0

Bohemians 1

ANDRE WRIGHT SCORED the only goal as Bohemians consolidated second spot in the Premier Division with a win away to Sligo Rovers. 

The only goal of the game came 10 minutes from the end, as Bohs’ promising 18-year-old attacker Dawson Devoy showed his fleet of foot in the penalty area before teeing up Wright for a controlled finish from close range. 

Bohs were the better side in the first half and carved out the better chances, with Danny Grant seeing a shot blocked off the line. Sligo had chances of their own – Ronan Coughlan missed a decent chance of his own in the second half – before Dawson and Wright combined to snap a run of back-to-back defeats for Bohs. 

Keith Long’s side are now five points from leaders Shamrock Rovers, who have a game in hand against Waterford on Monday. Sligo Rovers, meanwhile, are fifth on 16 points, and remain firmly in the mix for a European place. 

