Tuesday 20 April 2021
Sligo pounce with two late goals to take the spoils away against Bohemians

A 3-1 win for the Bit O’Red tonight at Dalymount Park.

By Darryl Geraghty Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 10:15 PM
Bohemians 1
Sligo Rovers 3

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS AND SLIGO Rovers played out an enthralling and high-quality game tonight with the away side’s strong finish proving critical.

david-cawley-celebrates-scoring-their-third-goal-with-jordan-gibson Sligo Rovers’ David Cawley celebrates scoring their third goal with Jordan Gibson. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Stunning efforts exchanged by Jordan Gibson and Liam Burt had the teams level going into the final 15 minutes, but the in-form Bit O’Red grabbed all three points

with some clinical finishing by substitutes Mark Byrne and David Cawley.

Bohs bounced into the encounter on the back of two tough 1-0 wins on the road, and with the Dublin Derby up next, Keith Long shuffled his pack making five
changes from the side that beat Waterford FC on Friday evening.

They should have been 1-0 up after just three minutes. A frantic start saw Georgie Kelly pounce on a slack back pass, but saw his low shot well saved by Ed McGinty. Sligo Rovers responded immediately and it was their turn to miss a gilt-edged chance. #

Bohs stopper James Talbot showed excellent reactions to get down and deny the 17-year old Johnny Kenny and the pacey front man’s powerful deflected shot looped onto the crossbar just moments later, as the exciting encounter really kicked into gear.

The relentless pace did not let up as McGinty was forced into action again just before the half hour mark. Anto Breslin, on a rampaging over lap run, clipped a delicious cross to the back post and right winger Jack Moylan did well to get his header on target but the Irish under-21 international saved well yet again.

georgie-kelly-with-garry-buckley Bohemians’ Georgie Kelly with Garry Buckley of Sligo Rovers. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Then the visitors snatched the lead following some excellent build up play in the final third. Kenny, brimming with confidence following his first league goal against Finn
Harps, slid in Romeo Parkes from deep, and he float to the ball to his right, teeing up Jordan Gibson to smash home a first time volley.

Keith Long’s side came flying out of the traps equalizing within minutes of the restart with a stunning effort from Liam Burt. The in-form winger cut in from the left wing and curled a magnificent effort to the far post.

With just a quarter of an hour remaining, the visitors put together yet another excellent move in the Bohs final third. Ex-Shamrock Rovers man Greg Bolger floated a lovely cross onto Kennys head and cleverly flicked the ball onto unmarked Mark Byrne, the substitute showing great composure to give his side the lead.

robert-cornwall-reacts-after-the-second-sligo-rovers-goal Robert Cornwall reacts the second Sligo Rovers goal. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Gypsies responded with a double change, in came Ali Coote and Keith Ward, and it was Ward who should have made an instant impact. Anto Breslins initial low effort, fell back to the feet of Ward and with two defenders on the line, he somehow managed to miss the target.

Bohs fell further behind as Sligo made it 3-1 through another substitute David Cawley, who smashed home into the roof of the net from just inside the area to seal all three points.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Rory Feely, Rob Cornwall (c) , Ciaran Kelly, Anto Breslin, Ross Tierney (Ali Coote, 81’), , Conor Levingston (Keith Ward, 81’), Dawson
Devoy, Jack Moylan, Liam Burt, Georgie Kelly (Promise Omochere, 72’).

Subs: Andy Lyons, Tyreke Wilson, James Finnerty, Ali Coote, Keith Ward, Robbie Mahon, Promise Omochere, Thomas Oluwa.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colm Horgan (Lewis Banks, 86’), John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt, Greg Bolger (c) , Jordan Gibson, Niall Morahan, Walter Figueira (Mark Byrne, 58’), Johnny Kenny, Romeo Parkes (David Cawley, 74’).

Subs: Richard Brush, Lewis Banks, Ryan DeVries, Mark Byrne, Regan Donelon,
Darren Collins, David Cawley, Scott Lynch, Peter Maguire

Referee: Neil Doyle

