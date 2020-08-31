Bohs see off Cabinteely to reach last eight

Dinny Corcoran scored the second goal in a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

Dinny Corcoran scored the second goal in a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

BOHEMIANS SAW OFF fellow Dubliners Cabinteely at Dalymount Park to join archnemeses Shamrock Rovers in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup.

A first goal for the club by Promise Omochere and a strike by Dinny Corcoran, both in the first half, were enough for Bohs to progress despite an improved second-half showing by Cabo.

Following Thursday’s galling European exit, Bohemians boss Keith Long rang the changes with only JJ Lunney and Kris Twardek remaining in the starting 11 that took on MOL Fehervar.

Both Omochere and Corcoran came close to breaking the deadlock early doors — especially the latter, who failed to convert from a clever ball over the top by Lunney and was later denied by a goal-line clearance by Lloyd Buckley.

Bohs took the lead, however, just after the half-hour mark, the impressive Omochere expertly converting Dawson Devoy’s cross after Devoy had been found with a lovely cross-field ball by James Finnerty.

That's the @bfcdublin talent coming through



Devoy ➡️ Omochere ➡️ ⚽️



GOAL | @bfcdublin 1-0 @Cabinteely_FC



Fantastic first-time finish after a wonderful cross



WATCH LIVE | https://t.co/IBZkINEa20 #WATCHLOI | 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 pic.twitter.com/Wn8A8ee365 — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 31, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Cabo pressed for an equaliser and came close through midfielder Alex Aspell but soon afterwards, Corcoran put those earlier missed chances — and effectively the tie — to bed. Devoy again turned provider with ex-St Pat’s man Corcoran making no mistake with his reaching finish.

Both sides created chances in the second half but Cabinteely will be left to rue their lack of cutting edge, as well as their poorer first 45, as they exit the Cup at the second-round stage.

Bohs march on and next in their sights is a crucial Dublin Derby against Rovers in Tallaght this Saturday.