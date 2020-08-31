This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
Bohs see off Cabinteely to reach last eight

Dawson Devoy set up both goals, including a club-first for Promise Omochere, in a 2-0 win.

By The42 Team Monday 31 Aug 2020, 10:41 PM
Dinny Corcoran scored the second goal in a 2-0 victory for the hosts.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BOHEMIANS SAW OFF fellow Dubliners Cabinteely at Dalymount Park to join archnemeses Shamrock Rovers in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup.

A first goal for the club by Promise Omochere and a strike by Dinny Corcoran, both in the first half, were enough for Bohs to progress despite an improved second-half showing by Cabo.

Following Thursday’s galling European exit, Bohemians boss Keith Long rang the changes with only JJ Lunney and Kris Twardek remaining in the starting 11 that took on MOL Fehervar.

Both Omochere and Corcoran came close to breaking the deadlock early doors — especially the latter, who failed to convert from a clever ball over the top by Lunney and was later denied by a goal-line clearance by Lloyd Buckley.

Bohs took the lead, however, just after the half-hour mark, the impressive Omochere expertly converting Dawson Devoy’s cross after Devoy had been found with a lovely cross-field ball by James Finnerty.

Cabo pressed for an equaliser and came close through midfielder Alex Aspell but soon afterwards, Corcoran put those earlier missed chances — and effectively the tie — to bed. Devoy again turned provider with ex-St Pat’s man Corcoran making no mistake with his reaching finish.

Both sides created chances in the second half but Cabinteely will be left to rue their lack of cutting edge, as well as their poorer first 45, as they exit the Cup at the second-round stage.

Bohs march on and next in their sights is a crucial Dublin Derby against Rovers in Tallaght this Saturday.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

