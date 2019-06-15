This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 15 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘We don't have much respect for them to say the least. They look down on us...’

Bohs goalkeeper James Talbot twisted the knife into Dublin rivals Rovers after last night’s derby.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 10:48 AM
1 hour ago 3,015 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4683793
James Talbot says ‘mouthy’ Shamrock Rovers don’t have the same team spirit as his Bohs side.
James Talbot says ‘mouthy’ Shamrock Rovers don’t have the same team spirit as his Bohs side.
James Talbot says ‘mouthy’ Shamrock Rovers don’t have the same team spirit as his Bohs side.

BOHEMIANS GOALKEEPER JAMES Talbot twisted the knife into Shamrock Rovers after the Gypsies extended their unbeaten run in the Dublin derby to eight games with a 2-1 victory at Dalymount Park last night.

Bohs have won seven of those eight encounters, Daniel Mandroiu’s scorcher a worthy decider in Phibsborough last night.

And the man who starred at the other end of the pitch was in no mood to bite his tongue during an interview with RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue, who spoke to an impassioned Talbot after his side’s victory.

“It felt as good as ever,” said the Bohs stopper.

It’s always good to beat them. We don’t have much respect for them to say the least. They look down on us, they don’t think we’re good players.

“Once again, we’ve proven tonight that there’s lads on our team that would walk into their team.

We’ve got heart, we’ve got passion, something that I don’t think they have. And we can play a bit as well. We’re over the moon.

“The lads absolutely dug in. They put in a performance that is going to stick with a few of them. That feeling will never get old.”

Bohs' celebrate after the game James Talbot and Bohs celebrate another victory over Shamrock Rovers. Source: Ryan Byrne; ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Asked about Bohs’ extraordinary run of form over Rovers in particular, Talbot replied: “I think it’s more of a mindset. They look down on us. They think they’re better than us. What is it, eight games? I’m not one for stats… but the stats don’t lie in that sense!

“There’s good players in this team. For them to underestimate us gives the lads the extra edge to go out and perform.

“We work hard. If someone isn’t working hard they’re getting their neck pulled in. There’s so much good people at this club. It’s more than a club, this place.

They [Rovers] were mouthy. Their players were mouthing at each other saying this, that, whatever. That’s not a team. That’s what we have here. You can’t buy that. Money can’t buy that.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie