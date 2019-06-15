James Talbot says ‘mouthy’ Shamrock Rovers don’t have the same team spirit as his Bohs side.

BOHEMIANS GOALKEEPER JAMES Talbot twisted the knife into Shamrock Rovers after the Gypsies extended their unbeaten run in the Dublin derby to eight games with a 2-1 victory at Dalymount Park last night.

Bohs have won seven of those eight encounters, Daniel Mandroiu’s scorcher a worthy decider in Phibsborough last night.

And the man who starred at the other end of the pitch was in no mood to bite his tongue during an interview with RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue, who spoke to an impassioned Talbot after his side’s victory.

“It felt as good as ever,” said the Bohs stopper.

It’s always good to beat them. We don’t have much respect for them to say the least. They look down on us, they don’t think we’re good players.

“Once again, we’ve proven tonight that there’s lads on our team that would walk into their team.

We’ve got heart, we’ve got passion, something that I don’t think they have. And we can play a bit as well. We’re over the moon.

“The lads absolutely dug in. They put in a performance that is going to stick with a few of them. That feeling will never get old.”

James Talbot and Bohs celebrate another victory over Shamrock Rovers. Source: Ryan Byrne; ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Asked about Bohs’ extraordinary run of form over Rovers in particular, Talbot replied: “I think it’s more of a mindset. They look down on us. They think they’re better than us. What is it, eight games? I’m not one for stats… but the stats don’t lie in that sense!

“There’s good players in this team. For them to underestimate us gives the lads the extra edge to go out and perform.

“We work hard. If someone isn’t working hard they’re getting their neck pulled in. There’s so much good people at this club. It’s more than a club, this place.