Friday 19 April, 2019
Bohs move into second place after teenager Grant turns on the style

The Gypsies rebounded from their defeat to Dundalk by getting the better of UCD this evening.

By Dave Donnelly Friday 19 Apr 2019, 10:16 PM
1 hour ago 940 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4600415
Bohemians players celebrate after Conor Levingston's goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Bohemians players celebrate after Conor Levingston's goal.
Bohemians players celebrate after Conor Levingston's goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Bohemians 3
UCD 0

Dave Donnelly reports from Dalymount Park 

TEENAGER DANNY GRANT came of age at Dalymount Park as he took a tough tie by the scruff of the neck to inspire Bohemians to a dominant victory.

The Gypsies had struggled for long periods in the first half and had goalkeeper James Talbot and the crossbar to thank for remaining on level terms.

Former Bangor Celtic youth Grant took over from there, winning a penalty prior to the break that Dinny Corcoran converted, before teeing up Conor Levingston and then scoring himself.

The win sees Bohs move above Derry City and into second, eight points behind Shamrock Rovers ahead of what promises to be an explosive Dublin derby in Tallaght on Tuesday.

Things couldn’t have looked more different for Keith Long’s side as the first half ticked to a close and they were fortunate not to be behind.

Goalkeeper James Talbot had saved from Jason McClelland early on, while Aaron Barry was blessed to see his clearance from Neil Farrugia’s cross trickle past the post.

Liam Scales headed just over, while Richie O’Farrell went closer still when he clipped the top of the bar with a header from Gary O’Neill’s delivery.

Talbot showed why he has the lowest goals-conceded record this season with a world-class stop to turn Yoyo Mahdy’s shot, bound for the roof of the net, onto the bar.

Grant turned the game on its head two minutes before the break when he showed Mark Dignam a clean set of heels before drawing a foul in the box, and Corcoran rarely misses from 12 yards.

The 19-year-old was the supplier once more six minutes into the second half, as he cut the ball back for the arriving Levingston, who shot first-time past Conor Kearns.

And Grant compounded UCD’s misery two minutes later when Kearns fumbled Danny Mandroiu’s shot onto the post and he forced the ball home.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons, Barry, Finnerty, Leahy; Buckley (McCourt 76), Levingston, Mandroiu; Grant (Reghba 73), Devaney (Graydon 70), Corcoran.

UCD: Kearns; Tobin, Scales, Collins, Dignam (Molloy 64); O’Neill, Doyle, O’Farrell; Farrugia, McClelland (McDonald 64), Mahdy (Davis 64).

Referee: Paul Tuite.

About the author:

About the author
Dave Donnelly
sport@the42.ie

Read next:

