Bohemians up and running thanks to 2-0 win at Waterford

Waterford FC 0

Bohemians 2

BRENDAN WHITE reports from the RSC.

BOHEMIANS PICKED UP their first win of the 2020 season after a 2-0 win away to Waterford FC.

Two goals at the end of the first half from Danny Mandroiu and a Sam Bone own goal secured the points at a wet and windy RSC.

Playing with a strong breeze in the first half, the visitors forced four early corners; the best seeing JJ Lunney’s delivery find Mandroiu but Blues keeper Brian Murphy tipped the ball over the bar.

The keeper was called into action again after nine minutes when Keith Ward’s wind-assisted strike from 20-yards was palmed around the posts by the netminder. Mandroiu then saw his effort from the edge of the area saved at the second attempt.

The Blues created their first chance of the half when Robbie McCourt played the ball to Matty Smith on the left but Stephen McGuinness got down low to save his strike.

Bohs struck the lead after 42 minutes. Michael Barker played the ball down the right for Kris Twardek who got past the challenge of Tyreke Wilson before crossing to the back post where the unfortunate Bone saw his header find his own net.

Keith Ward struck the post before Bohs doubled their lead on the stroke of half time. Mandroiu was bundled over in the area by Scott Allardice and he fired the resulting spot kick past Murphy.

The wind was playing havoc in the second half with Bohs going close to adding another; Akin Odimayo making a terrific block to deny Glen McAuley’s strike.

At the other end, Bone’s powerful drive forced keeper Stephen McGuinness into action.

Another Bone cross from the right forced keeper McGuinness to palm wide late in stoppage time but Keith Long’s side ran out deserved winners with the home side struggling to make use the wind in the second half.

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy, Sam Bone, Andre Burley, Akin Odimayo, Tyreke Wilson (Will Longbottom 59), Ali Coote (Graham Cummins 81), Scott Allardice (Shane Griffin 71), Kevin O’Connor, Robbie McCourt, Michael O’Connor, Matty Smith.

Bohemians: Stephen McGuinness, Anto Breslin, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwell, Danny Mandroiu (Ross Tierney 90), JJ Lunney, Keith Ward (Andre Wright 83), Kris Twardek, Keith Buckley, Glen McAuley (Danny Grant 74), Michael Barker.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!