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Assistant coach Stephen O'Donnell. Tom Maher/INPHO
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Bohemians assistant Stephen O'Donnell to link up with Ireland U21s

The former Dundalk player will serve as Jim Crawford’s number two.
9.20pm, 23 Mar 2026

BOHEMIANS HAVE announced their assistant boss Stephen O’Donnell will link up with Ireland U21s this week.

The former Dundalk player will serve as Jim Crawford’s number two for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Moldova and Kazakhstan.

Bohemians manager Alan Reynolds previously worked in the same position before stepping down in August 2024, while ex-Ireland international Paul McShane currently works in a similar role.

O’Donnell said that he was grateful to the Premier Division outfit for facilitating this opportunity.

“The club recognises that me learning and upskilling while assisting the international set-up can be of huge benefit to my own development as a coach, which I believe will help both the international set-up and our own player development goals here at Bohs as well,” he added.

The 23-man squad for the games later this month was announced last Thursday, with Jaden Umeh and Adam Brennan among the new call-ups

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