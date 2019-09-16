Wright and Lyons ensure Bohs account for Crumlin and set up semi-final clash with Rovers

BOHEMIANS WILL FACE fierce rivals Shamrock Rovers in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup after edging past non-league Crumlin United at Richmond Park.

A goal in either half from Andre Wright and Andy Lyons saw Keith Long’s side to victory and what is sure to be a hotly-contested last four tie at Dalymount Park.

The game was moved from Crumlin’s usual home on Armagh Road to St Patrick’s Athletic’s home ground in Inchicore but it was a fitting venue for a display of high-intensity football.

The visitors took the lead with just 15 minutes on the clock with the first clear chance of the game and it was the fit-again Danny Grant who provided the killer touch.

His incisive run from the left was matched with a tantalising low cross that English striker Wright only had to nudge into the net.

Crumlin responded well and twice went close through Liam Brady, one of two brothers of Irish international Robbie in the Crumlin team.

He forced an excellent full-stretch save from Gypsies keeper James Talbot with a stinging effort from the left before blasting another effort just wide.

Crumlin United's Blair Mandiangu with Ross Tierney and Dawson Devoy of Bohemians. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Bohs wrapped up the win ten minutes into the second half when the magnificent Grant teed up Lyons to dispatch a low shot into the corner.

Teenager Dawson Devoy was desperately unlucky not to score his first senior goal as his curling effort crashed back off the crossbar.

And Crumlin’s best chance fell to Gingi Aki following a lovely backheel from fellow sub Sam Burgess, but the striker could only shoot straight at Talbot.

Crumlin United: Quinn; Cummins, Fagan, Mandiangu, G Brady; Hyland, Murphy, Donnelly (Burgess 63); Walsh, L Brady (Aki 78), Kelly.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Finnerty, Pender (Kirk 69); Allardice, Tierney, Devoy; Graydon, Grant (Wade-Slater 75), Wright (Swan 85).