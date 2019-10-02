This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bohs' young stars impress but rue missed chances in Uefa Youth League clash

1,227 watched tonight’s first leg at Dalymount Park.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 9:54 PM
Jack Moylan celebrates Bohs' opener.
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE
Image: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

BOHEMIANS WERE LEFT to rue a series of missed chances as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw in a hugely entertaining Uefa Youth League round of 32 clash with PAOK FC in Dalymount Park tonight.

The young Gypsies — appearing in the competition for the second time after last year’s narrow defeat to FC Midtjylland — flew out of the traps and took an early lead, only for the Greek visitors to hit back. 

Jack Moylan’s strike handed Bohs the advantage before Antonis Gaitanidis equalised with a brilliant run and finish from the edge of the area after just 10 minutes. 

The open encounter continues at a blistering pace with both sides showing great quality in possession, with Gavin Molloy going close for Bohs with a header before man-of-the-match Devoy spurned a glorious chance from the spot. 

Ross Tierney, who has been a regular in Keith Long’s first team, showed excellent feet inside the area before being bundled over by Theodoros Pournaras.

Up stepped Devoy, who smashed his penalty low, only to be denied by the brilliant right hand of Christos Talichmanidis.

The half-time break did nothing to disrupt the flow of the game, as the home side created two almost identical chances right from the restart. Both Brandon Bermingham and goalscorer Moylan fashioned a yard of space slightly to the left of the area, cut inside and looked to curl efforts into the far corner but neither hit the target.

Both sets of players seemed to tire as the half wore on, understandably given the pace of the game, but there was still time for substitute Evan Ferguson to power a header on target just before the final whistle.

Bohs will hope the missed chances don’t come back to haunt them in the second leg in three weeks, but on tonight’s showing, they will have nothing to fear.

BOHEMIANS: Sean Bohan, Denis Smith (Gavin Liam O’Brien, 66’), Mitchell Byrne, Alex Kelly (c), Gavin Molloy, Ross Tierney (Evan Ferguson, 66’), Katlego Mashigo, Brandon Bermingham, Dawson Devoy, Jack Moylan, Thomas Considine.

Subs: Jamie Cleary, Jack Casey, Evan Ferguson, Jack Funge, Colin Conroy, Gavin Liam O’Brien, Robert Mahon

PAOK FC: Christos Talichmanidis, Kyriakos Glaxis, Panagiotis Panagiotou, Petros Kaloutsikidis, Theocharis Tsiggaras, Vasillis Grosdis (Efstathios Tachatos, 89’), Antonis Gaitanidis (Georgios Koutsias, 89’), Dimitrios – Rafail Theodoridis, Georgios Doumtsis (c), Dimitrios Tsopouroglu (Christos Tzolis, 57’), Theodoros Pournaras (Ioannis – Antonios Pipiliaris, 70’)

Subs: Konstantinos Mpalomenos, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Efstathios Tachatos, Ioannis, Antonios Pipiliaris, Christos Tzolis, Dimitrios Panidis, Georgios Koutsias

Referee: Robert Jenkins (Wales)

Attendance: 1,227.

