Stalemate between Bohemians and St Pat's leaves both frustrated in battle for Europe

Bohemians 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

THIS GOALLESS DRAW leads us nowhere but cautiously back to the permutation board.

With only two games now to be played in the battle for Europe matters are a little clearer, and this seems like as good a place – and time – as ever to map it out.

And not just because neither Bohemians or St Patrick’s Athletic managed to do much in the way of scoring a goal in a fraught Dublin derby that saw home boss Alan Reynolds sent off.

Players on both sides dropped to their knees in frustration at the final whistle, an indication of how this stalemate leaves both frustrated.

So, let’s go.

If Derry City get a point at home to Shamrock Rovers on Sunday, the Candystripes will qualify for Europe and the Hoops will be champions.

On the same afternoon, Shelbourne arrive to Dalymount Park on the back of a trip to North Macedonia in the Uefa Conference League. Victory for Joey O’Brien’s side will ensure they also give themselves a chance to return to that stage next season.

That means fourth place will be a three-way battle between Bohs, Pat’s, and Drogheda United.

The Gypsies still have a one-point lead over both tonight but by Sunday they could be in sixth if Stephen Kenny’s men beat Waterford in Inchicore and Drogs win away at Galway United.

Bohs go to Louth on the final night of the season while Pat’s are away to Shels.

Ifs, buts and maybes are the only certainties for now.

What’s also assured, though, is that Bohs manager Alan Reynolds will not be on the touchline for Sunday’s game after he was sent off for a second yellow card when he pushed Axel Sjoberg following on from an incident earlier in the half that led to seven bookings.

Stephen Kenny was one of them and while Pat’s have gone above Drogheda in the table their fate is no longer in their own hands.

He stuck with the same side that were so impressive in Friday’s 1-0 win over Rovers and inside five minutes Kian Leavy provided an indication of a collective confidence.

Starting on the right flank, the fleet of foot attacker took the ball just inside the Bohs half and burrowed past Jordan Flores. He continued towards the middle and from about 20 yards struck a shot that had Kacper Chorazka scrambling across his line to cover his angles.

The effort fizzed wide and it was probably the best opportunity either side had, Bohs midfielder Adam McDonnell later seeing a goal-bound shot from the edge of the box superbly blocked by Joe Redmond who flung himself at the ball in the second minute of first-half injury time.

There was an understandable tension in the air, along with a strange kind of stillness to the night after a day of lashing rain in the capital.

Desperation was added to the mix, both sets of supporters screaming for penalties that were never going to be given.

Bohs boss Alan Reynolds (far left) is shown a red card at half-time. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Leavy was the eye of the storm for the Saints and was central to a 35th-minute flashpoint that resulted in seven yellow cards and would play a part in Reynolds getting sent off.

The Pat’s man broke down the right and was stopped brilliantly by Ross Tierney’s sliding tackle. Sjoberg rushed onto the scene from his full back position and pushed Tierney to ground.

Bohs centre back Cian Byrne and midfielder McDonnell were quickly in the mix and before long almost every player was involved in a melee directly in front of the Pat’s bench.

The end result, after two minutes of alpha-aggro, saw referee Paul McLaughlin book both managers, as well as Kenny’s first-team coach Sean O’Connor.

Sjoberg and teammate Jamie Lennon were shown yellows, along with Byrne and Leigh Kavanagh for the hosts.

There was still enough simmering rancour as players and staff left the pitch for the interval to see Reynolds dismissed for shoving Sjoberg.

The first 15 minutes of the second half can best be described as low in quality, high in nervousness, and brimming with more desperation in the stands.

It was the same approaching the final quarter, Chorazka making one decent near-post save to deny substitute Ryan McLaughlin.

It all meant that when the final whistle blew after five minutes of added time one last permutation was clear: if Bohs can win their final two games they will finish on 57 points and neither Drogheda or Pat’s can catch them.

It will be enough for for at least fourth place but that will only result in European qualification provided bitter rivals Rovers beat Cork City in the FAI Cup final.

It’s shaping up to be a bitter and sweet end to the season one way or another.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Niall Morahan, Leigh Kavanagh, Cian Byrne, Jordan Flores; Dawson Devoy (captain), Adam McDonnell; Connor Parsons (Archie Meekison 64), Ross Tierney, Dayle Rooney; James Clarke (Colm Whelan 83).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joe Anang; Axel Sjoberg (Ryan McLaughlin 60), Joe Redmond (captain), Tom Grivosti, Al-Amin Kazeem (Jason McClelland 60); Simon Power, Jamie Lennon (Darren Robinson 81), Barry Baggley, Chris Forrester, Kian Leavy (Jake Mulraney 77); Mason Melia (Conor Carthy 77).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.