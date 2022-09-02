Membership : Access or Sign Up
New era for Bohemians begins with much-needed win over Shamrock Rovers

It was the Gypsie’s first game since the departure of boss Keith Long, and stand-in managerial duo Trevor Croley and Derek Pender stopped the four-game winless rot.

By Darryl Geraghty Friday 2 Sep 2022, 10:12 PM
Bohemians’ Liam Burt (right) celebrates his goal as Rory Gaffney walks away.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bohemians 1
Shamrock Rovers 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

IT WAS A case of “new manager bounce” as Bohs secured all three points against the 10-men of Shamrock Rovers in a game that took its time to get going.

It was the Gypsie’s first game since the departure of long serving boss Keith Long, and stand-in managerial duo Trevor Croley and Derek Pender stopped the four-game winless rot as they inspired their team against the old enemy.

Having made three changes to the side that started Monday’s bitterly disappointing derby defeat at home to St. Patrick’s Athletic, the straw that eventually broke the camel’s back that saw Long’s eight-year reign come to an end, the fired-up Gypsies started brightly and had the first effort on target as Liam Burt picked up Ethon Varians knockdown, only to shoot tamely at Alan Mannus from 25 yards.

The table-topping visitors had been in great form before tonight’s encounter, winning three straight including a morale boosting win in Europe at home to Ferencvaros despite losing on aggregate, and in front of a vocal 358 supporters responded well, looked to dominate possession and went close with a quarter of an hour gone.

Aaron Greene rose well but headed straight at the grateful Jon McCracken from Rory Gaffney’s cross. Bohs looked to hit Rovers on the counter at every opportunity and minutes later had two decent openings to get in front. Similar to Greene’s header, Varian failed to generate power on a back post header, before Burt’s low cross was cut out at the last second by the outstretched Dan Cleary, just as front man Varian was shaping up to slot home.

With little in the way of goal mouth chances in the first half of the finely poised clash,the best chance of the game fell to Burt just minutes before the break. Kris Twardeks low cut back from the left wing evaded the recovering Rovers defence and sat up beautifully for the Scotsman but, with the goal at his mercy, scuffed his shot and failed to hit the target.

liam-burt-celebrates-scoring-the-first-goal Bohs players celebrate the winning goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The second half was a bit more of a livelier affair, sparked to life with a couple of strong challenges that saw Twardek and Dan Cleary go into the book, as the sold out Jodi Stand found their voice.

The home side forced a couple of corners and free-kicks from dangerous areas as they looked to wrestle the momentum in their favour, but were nearly undone by a slick Rovers move just after the hour mark. Unsurprisingly it was Jack Byrne, the orchestrator around the Bohs area with some neat play, that eventually found its way former Bohs man, Andy Lyons, who crossed first time to Gaffney who elected to take a touch instead of trying to hit first time.

The Champions then found themselves down to 10-men with 20 minutes remaining as another former Bohs man, Dylan Watts, received his second yellow for hauling down the pacey Burt who burst through the midfield and was a contant threat in the number 10 position.

Minutes later the home side made the man advantage pay when man-of-the-match Burt skipped past a challenge on the edge of the area and opened up his body to bend the ball into the side netting, giving Mannus no chance.

sean-hoare-reacts-to-a-missed-chance Sean Hoare reacts to a late chance. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Lyons, who was recently announced to have earned a move to Championship club Blackpool for the coming January, almost got his side back on level terms taking down a long crossfield ball on his chest volleying across goal forcing McCracken to parry away from
danger.

But the home side held firm, despite the introduction of Aidomo Emakhu and Richie Towell in a late bid to salvage a point by Stephen Bradley, as the final whistle was greeted by chants of “Super Derek Pender”.

Things don’t get much easier for The Gypsies, but will be buoyed by the reaction to a tough week, as they travel up north to face Derry City next week. Whilst the Hoops look to put this to the back of their minds and look forward to kicking off their Europa Conference League group welcoming Djurgarden to Tallaght on Thursday.

Bohemians: Jon McCracken, Jordan Doherty (Max Murphy, 49’), Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson, Kris Twardek, Conor Levingston (John O’Sullivan, 83’), James Clarke, Ali Coote (Declan McDaid, 60’), Liam Burt (James McManus, 83’), Ethon Varian

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Ronan Finn (Neil Farrugia, 79’), Sean Hoare, Lee Grace, Dan Cleary, Andy Lyons, Jack Byrne (Aidomo Emakhu, 79’), Gary O’Neil, Dylan Watts, Rory Gaffney (Richie Towell, 73’), Aaron Greene

Referee: Rob Hennessey

Darryl Geraghty
