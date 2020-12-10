Boost for newly promoted Drogheda, as they sign experienced Bohs striker

PREMIER DIVISION newcomers Drogheda have been handed a boost, after it was announced they have signed experienced top-flight striker Dinny Corcoran.

The club now have 16 players confirmed as signed for the 2021 season, with Corcoran one of two new additions.

The Dubliner is an experienced League of Ireland player and returns for a second spell at Drogheda, having been part of Mick Cooke’s side in 2011.

He also spent time at UCD, Sligo and St Pat’s, but enjoyed the best spell of his career to date across two spells at Bohs, finishing the season as top scorer there in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

A leg break last year curtailed Corcoran’s progress and ultimately saw him fall down the pecking order after returning from a lengthy layoff.

“I’ve fond memories of the club back in 2011, I enjoyed it. It’s a good club, I’m delighted to be back and I’m raring to get going,” he said upon signing for the Drogs.

“When I spoke to Tim, he explained what he expected from me, what he expects from the team and his plans and outlines for the season.”

On making the move to United Park, Corcoran added: “Obviously, I played with Tim, I know him well, that helps, so there were a few things. I’m just delighted to get it done now.

I broke my leg last year and missed the guts of two years, so I mean, staying fit is the main thing. Then, as a team, we want to achieve something.

“First year back in the top tier, we don’t want to be down there scrapping relegation. I think Tim has assembled a decent squad for this season.

“We’re going to do as well as we can. Again personally, I need to score goals, that’s my job so that’s what I’ll be there to do, I’ll be looking to get as many as possible.”

Corcoran also expressed hope that his experience could be beneficial to what is predominantly a young squad.

“I think this is my 13th season in the league. Tim was explaining to me how young the squad is and how new they are to the league — some of them haven’t played in the Premier Division before.

“I’ll be there as a mentor as well if any of the young lads need help, I’ll be there for them as well.”

The club have also announced that highly rated 19-year-old goalkeeper David Odumosu will be extending his stay at the club, after joining from Dundalk ahead of the 2020 campaign and playing every minute of league action for the team this year.

“My reason for signing back was just how much I enjoyed last season and given the opportunity to play in the Premier Division, it’s something you can’t turn down.

“As a team I think we would all be on the same page in terms of firstly trying to stay up in the division and definitely try to prove we deserve to be there.”

Meanwhile, in other Bohs-related news, it’s been confirmed that defender Paddy Kirk has left the club and signed for the other newly promoted Premier Division side, Longford Town.