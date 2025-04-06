Ulster face daunting task against Carbery and co. in Bordeaux

ULSTER CAME INTO this weekend as the biggest underdogs of anyone.

With Bordeaux having blitzed the pool stages with four bonus-point wins from four, scoring 33 tries along the way and finishing as the top seeds for the Champions Cup knock-out stages, a trip to Stade Chaban Delmas was one to avoid.

And so, having scraped into the round of 16 with just a single win in their four pool games, Richie Murphy’s Ulstermen face a daunting task this afternoon in Bordeaux [KO 12.30pm Irish time, Premier Sports] where the 34,462-capacity venue is sold out.

The winner of this one will face Munster in next weekend’s quarter-finals and most money will be on Union Bordeaux Bègles, who some believe might even be good enough to challenge Toulouse for the place as finalists from this side of the draw.

UBB boss Yannick Bru has opted to leave out a couple of his stars, with France wing sensation Louis Bielle-Biarrey rested completely from matchday duties and first-choice out-half Matthieu Jalibert named on the bench.

That means Joey Carbery will start in the number 10 jersey for the home side. Hardly a poor replacement for Jalibert. Bordeaux have worked hard and spent lots of money to build depth in their squad. They see this project as key in trying to get ahead of Toulouse in the Top 14 and this competition.

So while Bielle-Biarrey and Jalibert aren’t in the starting side as would be the case on the biggest occasions, it’s not like Bordeaux are fielding a weak team.

Advertisement

Outside centre Yoram Moefana was one of the best players in the Six Nations, skipper and scrum-half Maxime Lucu was brilliant in replacing Antoine Dupont, and Romain Buros has been excellent at fullback for UBB this season.

Yoram Moefana is a key man in midfield. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Tonga tighthead Ben Tameifuna brings immense power, Adam Coleman won 38 caps for the Wallabies, flanker Guido Petti is on the way to becoming an Argentina centurion, and number eight Pete Samu is an explosive specimen

The brilliant Damian Penaud is still on one wing, while Pablo Uberti will look to continue his impressive season on the other. Second row Cyril Cazeaux might not be a household name but has has played for France and is a consistent performer. Hooker Maxime Lamothe is another of that ilk.

UBB have power to call on off the bench from the likes of France tighthead Sipili Falatea and rampaging South African centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg, as well as the panache provided by Jalibert.

But it’s a fine opportunity for Carbery to show his value as he makes his ninth start at out-half for the club. He enjoyed nailing a touchline conversion during Bordeaux’s 40-19 pool-stage win away to Ulster, turning to the home fans and cupping his ear to them after copping a few taunting words during his place-kicking routine. It was fun seeing that spiky side of Carbery and he’ll hope to bring a big performance this afternoon.

Ulster will be aiming to hit a seasonal peak and pull off a big shock. There is no external pressure on them and Murphy will surely back them to play with a certain sense of freedom, even while stressing that Bordeaux are one of the most lethal teams in the world when it comes to punishing the opposition for sloppy turnovers.

Irish attack coach Noel McNamara has an enviable armoury to work with in Bordeaux but it has to be said that he has done a fantastic job of not overcomplicating things and backing the players to express their strengths.

Ulster will hope Bordeaux give up opportunities through their own joie de vivre, that occasional tendency to force an offload when it’s not on.

The Irish province have counter-attacking weapons in the likes of Jacob Stockdale, picked out by Midi Olympique as the man to watch today, and former Ireland 7s international Zac Ward, who comes in after Rob Baloucoune was unfortunately ruled out.

Jacob Stockdale will hope for plenty of touches. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

20-year-old out-half Jack Murphy continues his emergence as Ulster’s first-choice out-half and starts alongside the experienced John Cooney, who always enjoys this kind of stage.

With Stuart McCloskey and James Hume resuming their proven centre partnership, the hope is that Ulster’s forwards can give this backline enough decent possession to do real damage.

The fear is that Bordeaux will simply have too much class.

UNION BORDEAUX BÈGLES: Romain Buros; Damian Penaud, Yoram Moefana, Ben Tapuai, Pablo Uberti; Joey Carbery, Maxime Lucu (captain); Jefferson Poirot, Maxime Lamothe, Ben Tameifuna; Cyril Cazeaux, Adam Coleman; Mahamadou Diaby, Guido Petti, Pete Samu.

Replacements: Romain Latterrade, Matis Perchaud, Sipili Falatea, Pierre Bochaton, Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, Yann Lesgourgues, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Matthieu Jalibert.

ULSTER: Mike Lowry; Zac Ward, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Murphy, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Alan O’Connor (captain), Kieran Treadwell; James McNabney, Nick Timoney, Dave McCann.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Matt Dalton, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Aidan Morgan, Stewart Moore.

Referee: Luke Pearce [RFU].