Thursday 6 August, 2020
Dortmund claim Man United have made 'no contact' about Sancho transfer

Hans-Joachim Watzke has dismissed reports that a summer move for the English winger is close.

By AFP Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 1:31 PM
Jadon Sancho training today.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

BORUSSIA DORTMUND BOSS Hans-Joachim Watzke says the Bundesliga runners-up have had “no contact” with Manchester United over England winger Jadon Sancho.

Man United want to sign the 20-year-old who scored 17 goals and created the same number of assists last season as Dortmund finished second behind champions Bayern Munich.

Sancho is valued at around €120 million and Dortmund have said they have yet to receive an offer for their talented forward – who joined in 2017 from Manchester City’s academy – despite reports this week that a deal is close

“So far, there has been no contact between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in terms of Sancho,” chief executive Watzke told Munich-based newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“Not even indirectly or through so-called middlemen.

There has never been an offer for Jadon, but there is a certain sum from us as to what should at least be paid,” Watzke added, referring to the €120m price tag.

“I don’t expect there to be any problems. Jadon has accepted the situation and is a pleasant, fair bloke.”

Dortmund’s director of sport Michael Zorc says he plans to have Sancho in the squad for the new German league season, which kicks off on September 18.

“I expect Jadon to go to training camp on Monday (at Bad Ragaz, Switzerland) and play with us for the coming season,” added Zorc.

However, the transfer window in both Germany and England does not close until 5 October, a date extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dortmund need to handle Sancho carefully as both former stars Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang forced transfers to Barcelona in 2017 and Arsenal in 2018 respectively by effectively going on strike.

