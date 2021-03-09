BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 9 March 2021
Haaland on the double as Dortmund seal 5-4 aggregate win to book quarter-final spot

A 2-2 second-leg draw over Sevilla sees the German side advance in the Champions League.

By AFP Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 10:19 PM
30 minutes ago 1,383 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5376967
Erling Haaland was the star for Dortmund against Sevilla.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

ERLING BRAUT HAALAND scored twice as Borussia Dortmund held off a late Sevilla fightback to reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-4 aggregate win after a frantic 2-2 second-leg draw on Tuesday.

Haaland, who also netted a double in Dortmund’s 3-2 first-leg victory, tapped in a first-half opener and scored a retaken penalty after the break at Signal Iduna Park.

Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored a 69th-minute spot-kick and a last-gasp equaliser but Dortmund clung on.

Haaland is the competition’s top-scorer this season with 10 goals in six games.

The 20-year-old has a career total of 20 goals in his first 14 Champions League matches to break Kylian Mbappe’s previous record of 19 for a player before his 21st birthday.

Although they had lost three of their four previous games, Sevilla dominated the opening exchanges and Dortmund had to withstand intense early pressure before taking the lead against the run of play.

When the Spaniards lost possession in their own half, Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud slipped a pass to Marco Reus, who sprinted to reach the ball at the byline and Haaland diverted in his cut-back.

He had the ball in the net again just after the interval, but the goal was disallowed after the referee decided Haaland had fouled Sevilla defender Fernando before firing home from a tight angle after consulting the pitchside monitor.

However, the referee also awarded a penalty after spotting a foul on Haaland earlier in the build-up.

Reus, Dortmund’s usual penalty taker, stepped aside to allow Haaland to take the spot-kick.

Although his first effort was tipped onto the post by Yassine Bounou, the Sevilla goalkeeper moved before the kick was taken and Haaland made no mistake with his second attempt.

Both Haaland and Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan were booked for some pushing and shoving, with the La Liga side angered by Haaland’s celebrations.

Dortmund defender Emre Can also earned a yellow card and gave away a penalty for a blatant push on Sevilla forward Luuk de Jong, which Morocco striker En-Nesyri blasted home.

With five minutes left, Bounou produced a stunning reflex save from Dahoud’s shot in the area.

However, Sevilla were not finished and En-Nesyri netted again just before the final whistle as Dortmund weathered a late storm.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

