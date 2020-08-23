This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtics vanquish 76ers to advance in NBA playoffs

The Celtics swept the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series four games to none.

By AFP Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 10:47 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) defends the shot of Philadelphia 76ers guard Alec Burks.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

KEMBA WALKER SCORED 32 points and Jayson Tatum added 28 and 15 rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-106 Sunday to reach the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Celtics swept the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series four games to none – the first sweep in 15 playoff series between the East rivals.

For Walker, who arrived in Boston after eight seasons of frustration with the Charlotte Hornets, it was a first NBA playoff series win.

“It feels good,” Walker said, although he wasn’t going into full-on celebration mode.

“The work’s not done,” he added. “We won a series, but we’re still looking forward to some more tough ones.”

With their backs against the wall, Joel Embiid and the 76ers kept it close and trailed by just two points late in the third quarter before forward Tobias Harris took a hard fall under the basket, his head slamming the hardwood.

Harris was able to leave the court under his own steam, holding a towel to his left eye and temple, and returned after treatment for what the team called a laceration over his left eye.

But the Celtics closed the third quarter on a 12-0 run that effectively spelled the end of the 76ers’ hopes.

“I feel like the game flipped when Tobias went out,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “It was a two-point game, three-point game at that stage. Up until that moment, I felt pretty good about what we were doing.”

Embiid, desperate to avoid being swept, finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Philadelphia.

Harris scored 20 as six 76ers players scored in double figures — but the absence of injured Ben Simmons was a glaring problem for Philadelphia defensively and it was the Celtics who advanced to a second-round clash with either the defending champion Toronto Raptors or Brooklyn.

The Raptors took a 3-0 series lead into their game against the Nets later tonight.

© – AFP, 2020

