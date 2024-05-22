Surprise as Bray Wanderers and boss Ian Ryan part company

BRAY WANDERERS HAVE confirmed that head coach Ian Ryan has “decided to resign” from his position with immediate effect.

Ryan took charge at the Carlisle Grounds in November 2022 and steered Bray to a seventh-placed finish in the First Division during his first year in charge.

His side have enjoyed a solid first half to this campaign, building significant momentum with four consecutive wins in April. Recent defeats to leaders Cork City and third-placed Athlone have sat Bray in sixth place. They are the third-highest scorers in the division with 26 goals in their 16 league games to date.

The Seagulls travel to fourth-placed Wexford on Friday for a crucial clash, but they will do so without Ryan who will play no further role in their season.

“Bray Wanderers FC announce that Ian Ryan has decided to resign as head coach with immediate effect,” read a club statement.

“The club have accepted his resignation and wish Ian the best for the future.

“There will be no further comment from the club at this time.”