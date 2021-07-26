Hyland records his second fastest ever swim but misses out on next stage

BRENDAN HYLAND RECORDED his second fastest ever time and finished third in his heat, but missed out of a place in the next stage of the 200m butterfly.

His time of 1:57.09, which was just half a second off his Irish senior record, left him in a final position of 23rd, which meant he did not progress.

Brendan Hyland delighted with his 3rd place finish in 200m butterfly heats. His second fastest time ever. Says he’s enjoying every minute of his Olympic experience @rtesport #Tokyo2020 — Paul O'Flynn (@OFlynnPaul) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Ellen Walshe finished eighth in her heat in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley after recording a 2:13.34 swim.

The 19-year-old came in 19th overall which improved on her pre-meet ranking of 20th, but it was not enough to see her into the semi-finals.

#Swimming



Ellen Walshe posts ⏱️ 2:13.34 from Lane 1 in her 200m Individual Medley heat.



The 19-year-old improves on her pre-meet ranking of 20th to finish 19th overall and will leave Tokyo 2020 counting the days to Paris 2024!#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 @swimireland pic.twitter.com/J5DW2pEFCW — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 26, 2021