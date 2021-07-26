Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 26 July 2021
Advertisement

Hyland records his second fastest ever swim but misses out on next stage

Ellen Walsh’s 19th place finish wasn’t enough to qualify for the semi-finals.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Jul 2021, 12:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,825 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5506185
Brendan Hyland.
Brendan Hyland.
Brendan Hyland.

BRENDAN HYLAND RECORDED his second fastest ever time and finished third in his heat, but missed out of a place in the next stage of the 200m butterfly.

His time of 1:57.09, which was just half a second off his Irish senior record, left him in a final position of 23rd, which meant he did not progress. 

Meanwhile, Ellen Walshe finished eighth in her heat in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley after recording a 2:13.34 swim.

The 19-year-old came in 19th overall which improved on her pre-meet ranking of 20th, but it was not enough to see her into the semi-finals. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie