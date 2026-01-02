More Stories
Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson completes £35million move to Crystal Palace

Johnson fell out of favour under Thomas Frank at Spurs
4.01pm, 2 Jan 2026

BRENNAN JOHNSON HAS completed his £35million move from Tottenham to Crystal Palace.

The Wales international, 24, has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Selhurst Park.

Johnson, who fell out of favour under Thomas Frank at Spurs, despite being the north London club’s top scorer last season, is set to make his debut for Palace in their Premier League match against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday.

“I’m really excited and I’m really happy,” said Johnson. “Crystal Palace are such a great club, one that I’ve always admired.

“It’s a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on.”

Palace manager Oliver Glasner said: “I’m really delighted that Brennan has joined the club.

“He arrives very early in the window, so credit to the club for making this happen so quickly.

“Brennan will give us options in our attacking play with his pace and goalscoring ability and with all the upcoming games he will be a valuable addition to the squad.”

