BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 22 May 2021
Advertisement

Brentford win wild second leg to beat Bournemouth to play-off final place

The Bees are heading back to Wembley as they overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

By Press Association Saturday 22 May 2021, 2:55 PM
20 minutes ago 809 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5445066
Chris Mepham is sent off.
Image: PA
Chris Mepham is sent off.
Chris Mepham is sent off.
Image: PA

BRENTFORD WON A breathless play-off semi-final as goals from Ivan Toney, Vitaly Janelt and Marcus Forss saw them come from behind to sink Bournemouth.

Already a goal down from the first leg, they trailed 2-0 on aggregate when Arnaut Danjuma fired the visitors ahead after only five minutes.

But Bournemouth lost Chris Mepham to a first-half red card and Toney equalised from the penalty spot, before second-half strikes from Janelt and Forss fired the Bees to a 3-1 victory, 3-2 on aggregate.

Having not played in the top flight since 1947, Brentford are now back at Wembley a year after they missed out to Fulham in the play-off final.

Bees boss Thomas Frank had embarked on a lap of the pitch before kick-off, whipping up the 4,500 fans able to attend as Covid restrictions loosen.

But their enthusiasm was dampened by a 60-yard dash from Danjuma after only five minutes.

Danjuma, who scored the winner in the first leg, latched on to a clearance from a Brentford corner, looking up to see three-quarters of the pitch empty in front of him.

The Dutch winger raced clear to slot the ball past Bees keeper David Raya and double Bournemouth’s lead in the tie.

But Brentford were handed a lifeline in the 15th minute when a cross from Emiliano Marcondes hit the arm of Lloyd Kelly as he slid in to block.

With no away fans present you could have heard a pin drop as Toney stepped up to take the penalty, but the striker calmly slotted home his 32nd goal of the season to haul his side level on the day.

Bournemouth, already indulging in persistent timewasting to the evident frustration of Frank, were reduced to 10 men after 28 minutes when former Bees defender Mepham saw red for bringing down Bryan Mbeumo.

Toney should have levelled the tie but somehow fluffed a free header at the far post from a Sergi Canos cross, before Henrik Dalsgaard’s header was cleared off the line by Diego Rico.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

brentford-v-afc-bournemouth-sky-bet-championship-playoff-semi-final-second-leg-brentford-community-stadium Brentford's Marcus Forss (right) celebrates scoring the winning goal. Source: PA

Five minutes into the second half Brentford were level on aggregate after the ball pinged around the Bournemouth penalty area.

It eventually found Janelt on the edge of the box, and his unorthodox shot looped and swerved its way past the diving Asmir Begovic and into the far corner.

They poured forward against the tiring 10 men and with 20 minutes left Mbeumo’s cross found Toney, but the striker’s volley flew over the crossbar.

Marcondes’ curler was then beaten away by Begovic, but the goal was coming, and it arrived with 10 minutes remaining.

Marcondes got away down the left and cut the ball back for Forss, who arrived at the near post to prod the ball home and spark delirium around Brentford’s new ground.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie