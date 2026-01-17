‘He hasn't anglicised himself at all’: ‘Authentic’ Brian Barry-Murphy climbing UK football ladder

THE BAD NEWS for Brian Barry-Murphy is he won’t be able to stay under the radar for much longer.

Barry-Murphy has been a rising star in Irish coaching for some time, but now he is perched atop League One with Cardiff City, the light is visible to more than ever. Hence why he recently dismissed media reports linking him with a move to Strasbourg and a prime gig in Chelsea’s multi-club ecosystem.

His old Cork City team-mates remember a relatively quiet and unassuming left back, and Barry-Murphy the coach hasn’t been one to make too much noise about himself, either.

“He was never in the highlight reel, and was always very low-key,” says John Caulfield. “The way he is on the sideline is the way he played. It would be great to have his manner, I don’t have it!”

That he ended up in football in the first place is testament to his determination to quietly forge his own path.

Growing up in Cork as the Son of the Father, he told an in-house Manchester City podcast that he almost subconsciously gravitated to play football rather than Gaelic football or hurling, where his surname would court less pressure or expectation. (Jimmy’s awesome versatility meant, of course, that he couldn’t help playing a bit of League of Ireland football with Cork Celtic for a while.)

Barry-Murphy (left) in action for Cork City against UCD in 1998. Andrew Paton / INPHO Andrew Paton / INPHO / INPHO

Brian was signed by David Moyes’ Preston, and evolved to play as a midfielder and play more than 400 games in England’s lower leagues, the bulk of it at Bury before finishing at Rochdale, the club at which he moved into coaching and, ultimately, management, twice avoiding relegation to League Two on a tiny budget before eventually succumbing to the force of gravity. His was a young squad at Rochdale, though he blended it with some experience.

“He’s got great detail without being over the top,” says Paul McShane, whom Barry-Murphy signed at Rochdale at the age of 35.

“He fills the players with belief and confidence in his own unique way. He doesn’t follow the crowd, he has his own thoughts on the game, and has a conviction in delivering his thoughts.”

Barry-Murphy’s work with young players and his commitment to a progressive style of play earned the admiration of Manchester City, who hired him to be their elite development squad manager, succeeding Enzo Maresca to win successive PL2 titles while working with talents like Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Liam Delap, Oscar Bobb, and Nico O’Reilly.

For all that Barry-Murphy’s style of play fit snugly at City, swapping a third-tier relegation battle in men’s football for one of the world’s most gilded academies is a dramatic change of working environment, and, given he had to deliver players to Pep Guardiola, it wasn’t one which brought about less pressure. (In that in-house City podcast interview, Barry-Murphy remembers how “time stood still” whenever Guardiola expressed disapproval with a long, icy stare.)

Multiple football figures in English football to whom we spoke for this piece explained that Barry-Murphy’s success at City was a triumph of communication and connection, and, as one of these figures with knowledge of the club stressed to us, “It’s not easy to come from Rochdale into a dressing room full of spoilt little f*****s at City’s U21s and get acceptance. He was probably paid less than most of the City U21 team.

“It’s having that personality. You have it or you don’t. Brian will go up to some young player from Croydon who doesn’t easily build relationships with adults and just say, ‘How’s it going, boy? You surprised me in training today. I knew you were good, but nobody told me you were this good.’ The kid will immediately kill for this man.”

And no proper relationship can be built without authenticity. “He is also very Irish, which is great,” explains the same figure. “He hasn’t anglicised himself at all.”

One of the means in which Barry-Murphy connected with young players was by explaining that it was okay to make mistakes, having had much of his own career stalked by a fear of perceived failure that is unique to Irish football. It was only in his final years as a player at Rochdale that he shook this off.

“I no longer had a sense of fear or anxiety of failing any more, or going back home, and it was liberating,” he told the City podcast. “If I can show young players the value of being confident and expressive and almost enjoy making mistakes would give them better careers… what held me back wouldn’t hold them back.”

Barry-Murphy left City of his own accord in 2024, deciding it was time to move on to something fresh. He said during his time at City that he arrived knowing what he wanted to do as a football coach, and working with Guardiola showed him how to do it.

Barry-Murphy during his days at Man City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“How many master’s degrees has he had at this point, from professors of the game?” asks Derek Coughlan, with whom Barry-Murphy played at Cork City. (Their time together was an echo of history, given Coughlan’s father Seamus played with Jimmy on the Cork team that won the 1973 All-Ireland football title.)

Coughlan includes Jimmy as one of the chief teachers of that master’s degree, explaining that Brian couldn’t but absorb some of the lessons inherent to his father’s coaching successes with Cork.

Having completed a brief stint as assistant to Ruud Van Nistelrooy during Leicester’s relegation season last year, Barry-Murphy returned to management with Cardiff in League One ahead of this season.

In one sense it was an ideal gig: just relegated, Cardiff are much too big a club to be happy in League One and had retained Championship-standard talent in Irish international Callum Robinson and former Arsenal defender Calum Chambers.

Then again, the club had been unhappily sliding down the Championship for years and were a wildly unstable prospect for any manager. The club has no sporting director, had cycled through seven permanent managers in the space of six years, and crowds had slowly winnowed.

Barry-Murphy took charge, dipped into his contacts book to take Omari Kellyman on loan from his old pal Maresca at Chelsea, and signed the ball-playing goalkeeper Nathan Trott from Copenhagen in order to play the style he wished.

His Cardiff team have unsurprisingly prioritised possession – with 62.7%, they have the highest average share of the ball across England’s top four divisions – but have mitigated against the occasionally sterile nature of this play by throwing bodies forward on the counter-attack, at the risk of defensive looseness. Hence Cardiff have won a couple of 4-3 barnburners, but are unlikely to fare as well if games remain as open at Championship level.

Barry-Murphy has nonetheless reanimated a long-dormant crowd – attendances are up on last season – and he has done as he has always done, and promoted youth. The Cardiff team selected for the opening game of the season was the youngest the club had picked this century, with Barry-Murphy handing a first start to academy graduate Joel Colwill and the captain’s armband to his 23-year-old brother, Rubin.

Rubin scored one of the goals in a 2-1 win over Peterborough, with teenage right-back Ronan Kpakio scoring the other. Other youngsters to make an impact include 20-year-old centre-back Dylan Lawlor, who has already been capped three times at senior level for Wales and is bound for the Premier League.

Noel Mooney shared a dressing room with Barry-Murphy at Cork City and, decades on, as CEO of the FA of Wales, he now shares a building with him, given Cardiff City train out of the FA Wales centre in the Welsh capital.

“He knows what really good looks like, he can benchmark really quickly,” says Mooney of Barry-Murphy.

“It has not gone unnoticed by us: it’s not his job to contribute hugely to Wales, but he is contributing. Their away support is phenomenal and home crowds are very good. The energy around Cardiff is fantastic.”

Barry-Murphy is very well-connected – the Strasbourg/BlueCo link may have come about from the fact Joe Shields, who worked at Man City during Barry-Murphy’s time at the club, is one of the directors of football employed by Chelsea’s ownership – so should he secure promotion with Cardiff and re-establish them in the Championship, there will be further chapters to come in one of Irish sport’s most compelling family histories.