Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 1 January 2022
Advertisement

Gartland signs new contract to take him into 10th season at Dundalk

‘Last year was one of the toughest years of my life, on and off the pitch.’

By Niall Kelly Saturday 1 Jan 2022, 2:16 PM
1 hour ago 772 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5644059
Gartland has been at Oriel Park since 2013.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Gartland has been at Oriel Park since 2013.
Gartland has been at Oriel Park since 2013.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUNDALK VETERAN BRIAN Gartland said “there is nowhere else I wanted to be” after agreeing a new deal that will take him into his 10th season at Oriel Park.

The defender’s season was cut cruelly short last year when he suffered a serious knee injury in April.

But Gartland, 35, is making good progress through his rehab programme and is poised to return to action in the new season.

“I’m delighted to be staying here and going into my 10th season at the club,” he said. “There is nowhere else I wanted to be.

“Last year was one of the toughest years of my life, on and off the pitch. Mentally, it was so hard seeing where the club was going and because I had the injury, I felt helpless and couldn’t do anything about it.

“Thankfully, my recovery is going very well and with the new owners and management team, there is a real buzz around the club again.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I feel that I have a lot to offer and I can’t wait to get back out in front of the crowd at Oriel Park. It’s been that long since I played in front of them and there were times last year when I was wondering if I’d ever get the chance to do that again.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie