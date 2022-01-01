Gartland signs new contract to take him into 10th season at Dundalk

DUNDALK VETERAN BRIAN Gartland said “there is nowhere else I wanted to be” after agreeing a new deal that will take him into his 10th season at Oriel Park.

The defender’s season was cut cruelly short last year when he suffered a serious knee injury in April.

But Gartland, 35, is making good progress through his rehab programme and is poised to return to action in the new season.

“I’m delighted to be staying here and going into my 10th season at the club,” he said. “There is nowhere else I wanted to be.

“Last year was one of the toughest years of my life, on and off the pitch. Mentally, it was so hard seeing where the club was going and because I had the injury, I felt helpless and couldn’t do anything about it.

“Thankfully, my recovery is going very well and with the new owners and management team, there is a real buzz around the club again.

“I feel that I have a lot to offer and I can’t wait to get back out in front of the crowd at Oriel Park. It’s been that long since I played in front of them and there were times last year when I was wondering if I’d ever get the chance to do that again.”