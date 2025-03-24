Hayes set to miss Cork's league final but no long-term injury suffered

CORK FORWARD BRIAN Hayes will miss their hurling league final meeting with Tipperary due to a knee problem, but did not suffer any long-term injury damage after being forced off in Saturday’s win over Galway.

Hayes, who has been in terrific form for Cork this spring and found the net in their victory against Galway, had to be withdrawn in the 60th minute of the game after hurting his knee.

The 42 understands that fears that he had sustained a severe injury have been allayed following a scan with the St Finbarr’s player not having torn any knee ligaments.

He will still face at least a few weeks out of action, which is set to rule him out of the Division 1A decider against Tipperary on the weekend 5-6 April.

The news of no long-term absence is a boost to Cork after Hayes enjoyed a breakout season last year and has maintained his impressive form in this campaign.

Cork have already lost one forward to a long-term injury with promising forward Padraig Power tearing his cruciate and dislocating his shoulder during their league meeting with Limerick in February.