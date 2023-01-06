Veteran Waterford goalkeeper Brian Murphy hangs up his gloves at 39

BRIAN MURPHY HAS announced his retirement from football, calling time on his 23-year career at the age of 39.

“I now feel it’s the right time for me to retire from the game that I have loved being part of for all these years,” the veteran Waterford goalkeeper said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Murphy joined Manchester City at the age of 17 in the first chapter of a long career in English football which included spells at Swansea, Ipswich, and Portsmouth, as well in the Premier League with both Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff.

He returned to Ireland for a spell at Bohemians from 2007-2009, where he won two League of Ireland Premier Division titles, and later finished out the final three seasons of his career with his hometown club Waterford FC from 2020-2022.

“Moving to Manchester as a 17-year-old goalkeeper without any idea of what I was doing or where it might take me. I feel very privileged to have had this club career and I’ve also had the honour of representing my country at all levels.

“From the Premier League to the League of Ireland and everything in between, I have been extremely fortunate to be part of incredible clubs in Manchester City, Swansea City, Bohemian FC, Ipswich Town, QPR, Portsmouth FC, Cardiff City and to finally finish my career playing for my hometown club Waterford FC has been very special to me and my honour.

“To all the manager, coaches, team-mates and supporters that have helped me live and breathe this game for so long. Thank you so much.

“To my family and friends, thank you for being there at every step of the way. I owe you more than you will ever know.

“‘Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen it will, at the right time for the right reasons.’

“And once more, my time is now.”

“Thank you, Murph”