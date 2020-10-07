11-time Cork All-Ireland winner set for Aussie Rules career with move to Sydney

CORK ALL-IRELAND winning ladies football star Brid Stack is set for a major sporting career change as she has signed with Aussie Rules side GWS Giants.

Stack’s move was confirmed today as she joins the Sydney-based club for the 2021 season describing it as ‘too good an opportunity to pass up’.

It’s a dramatic development for Stack who announced her retirement from inter-county action in January 2019.

She becomes the first Cork player to seal and AFL Women’s deal and is making the move in November with her husband Carthach and young son Carthach Óg, who turned one last Monday.

The support of family and the desire to seize an appealing opportunity have persuaded her to take her sporting career in a different direction.

“When I was playing with Cork and towards the end of my career, it wasn’t something that was on the cards,” Stack explained to The42.

“Now that I’ve stepped away from Cork and I suppose I’m not coming back into a Cork setup next year, it’s definitely too good an opportunity to pass up. I feel extremely fortunate to have been given the opportunity, so definitely going to grab it with two hands.

“I’m very fortunate that Cathrach is in a position to travel with me and we’re able to bring the baby with us then. It probably wouldn’t have been feasible if that wasn’t the case. I’m well aware that I’m a bit older than a lot of the girls that are going out there and have a lot of family responsibilities.

“But thankfully Cathrach has been a great support and he’s in a position to travel. I’m on a career break from teaching in Carrigaline Community School.”

Stack will join a club that already has Irish representatives on their playing roster in Mayo’s Cora Staunton and Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner.

It was Staunton, for so long a major opponent on the pitch, who originally helped pave the way for the move.

“It was one night after I’d retired, I was talking to Cora after a football event, and she was just saying, ‘Would I ever have any interest in it?’

“I never really gave it much thought to be honest. Then I was in contact with Alan McConnell last year but I wasn’t in a position to even think about it because I was expecting a baby. Luckily he made contact with me again this year and it kind of snowballed from there.

“We would have been arch rivals for so long and now to be playing on the same team, it’ll be different. I suppose we played on a couple of All-Star teams as well before. I’m looking forward to learning lots from herself and Yvonne as well. I’m thankful that I’ve two Irish girls to go over to. Hopefully it won’t be that daunting having the two of them helping me along and giving me tips along the way. I’m really looking to embrace it.”

Cora Staunton in action against Brid Stack in the 2016 league final Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

She had stepped away from inter-county ladies football after a glittering career. The defender won 11 All-Ireland senior medals in Cork colours, one of only four players to achieve that feat, and was central to their rise which began with that breakthrough win in 2005.

The Rockchapel native also had the distinction of playing every minute of every final in which Cork were successful. Her individual displays were recognised by seven All-Star awards and she was crowned Ladies Footballer of the Year in 2016.

The adjustment to a new game has been her focus recently with specialised training to manage that transition.

“I’ve watched a few games and I’ve been kicking twice a week with a fella called Mike Curran. He’s over AFL Ireland Women’s, he’s based just out the road here in Cork close to Ballinhassig. I’ve been kicking with him the last couple of months so he has been a phenomenal help to me. He’s broken down the basics from the very start.

“I suppose it was definitely frustrating from the start but hopefully I’m getting to grips with certain skills now. Sure it’s all just learning and it’s great to be able to challenge yourself and push yourself now for a small bit.

“I’ve been training away hard as well. Colin O’Shaughnessy from Elite Fitness is who I’ve been training with for I suppose the last two years at this stage.

“As I said, just to be given this opportunity I’m very grateful for it because I know I’m a lot older than a lot of the girls that are going over but I suppose I’m hoping I can use my experience to my advantage.”

Having taken the career break from teaching, herself and Carthach set up a health and sports supplements business, ‘My Core Supplements’, with his two brothers Fionn and Fiachra.

That was one of the challenges to tackle before committing to the move.

“We’re currently looking to take on a person or two now at the moment just to fill the gap a small bit. Cathrach will still be doing a lot of the admin side of it from Australia. It’ll be different for the business for six months but I suppose it’s a relatively short period of time in the scheme of things. So it’s important to enjoy it while you’re there.”

Brid Stack and her husband Carthach Keane at the 2016 RTÉ Sports Awards. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Taking a one-year-old on his first plane trip all the way to the southern hemisphere is another.

“The plane will be the first obstacle, we could age 20 or 30 years on the plane alone,” laughs Stack.

“We’ll take it as it comes. He’s never been on a plane so it’s all new. It’s a phenomenal adventure.

“We’ve been so fortunate that both sets of grandparents are now retired. We’ve had such great help and support over the last year. Thankfully he’s a bit sturdier now, he’s on the move. We’re really looking forward to it but we’ll see how we get on without those massive support structures as well.

“Having Carthach on hand all the time is a great support. I’d say he’s really looking forward to Daddy Day Care.”

Those long and highly successful seasons with Cork did not provide much of a window to travel over the years so the chance to settle in another country is part of the appeal now.

“I’ve never been to Australia and neither has Cathrach so I suppose it’ll be a wonderful opportunity to see a bit of Australia as well. I never did any bit of extensive travelling because I was playing football.

“And I suppose look when we were successful, there was never a grá on me to go travelling. Maybe we’re doing it a little bit later but it’s lovely to be able to do it now as a trio.”

It will add up to a hectic month planning for the move but the avoidance of a Level 5 lockdown before then was something to be personally welcomed. Amidst the frenzied preparations, there is gratitude at being presented with an experience she would never have previously envisaged.

“It’s going to be a crazy month getting ready. I’m flat to the mat now with everything. With Level 3 at least you can still move within the county. That’s the most important thing that the family get to see the baby as much before we do go. Thankfully it didn’t go to Level 5. Busy, busy but it’s exciting.

“When I finished up with Cork, I was really happy with my lot and I was looking forward to starting a family and growing our business. Look opportunities like this don’t come around too often. You have to take them when they come and I’m ready to do that.”

