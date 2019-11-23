This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 23 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leicester's brilliant season continues, as they consolidate second place

Brendan Rodgers’ side won 2-0 away at Brighton

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 5:09 PM
55 minutes ago 2,474 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4903875
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring.
Image: Gareth Fuller
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring.
Image: Gareth Fuller

LEICESTER’S FANTASTIC SEASON under Brendan Rodgers continued today, as they earned a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Brighton.

After a scoreless first half, Ayoze Pérez opened the scoring just after the hour mark, before Jamie Vardy sealed the win with an 82nd minute penalty.

Premier League results on Saturday:

Arsenal 2 (Lacazette 18, 90+6) Southampton 2 (Ings 8, Ward-Prowse 71)

Bournemouth 1 (Cook 59) Wolves 2 (Moutinho 21, Jimenez 31)

Brighton 0 Leicester 2 (Perez 64, Vardy 82-pen)

Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha 82) Liverpool 2 (Mane 49, Firmino 85)

Everton 0 Norwich 2 (Cantwell 54, Srbeny 90+2)

Watford 0 Burnley 3 (Wood 53, Barnes 82-pen, Tarkowski 88)

West Ham 2 (Antonio 73, Ogbonna 90+6) Tottenham 3 (Son 36, Moura 43, Kane 49

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie