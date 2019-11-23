Leicester's brilliant season continues, as they consolidate second place

LEICESTER’S FANTASTIC SEASON under Brendan Rodgers continued today, as they earned a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Brighton.

After a scoreless first half, Ayoze Pérez opened the scoring just after the hour mark, before Jamie Vardy sealed the win with an 82nd minute penalty.

Premier League results on Saturday:

Arsenal 2 (Lacazette 18, 90+6) Southampton 2 (Ings 8, Ward-Prowse 71)

Bournemouth 1 (Cook 59) Wolves 2 (Moutinho 21, Jimenez 31)

Brighton 0 Leicester 2 (Perez 64, Vardy 82-pen)

Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha 82) Liverpool 2 (Mane 49, Firmino 85)

Everton 0 Norwich 2 (Cantwell 54, Srbeny 90+2)

Watford 0 Burnley 3 (Wood 53, Barnes 82-pen, Tarkowski 88)

West Ham 2 (Antonio 73, Ogbonna 90+6) Tottenham 3 (Son 36, Moura 43, Kane 49

