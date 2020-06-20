This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aaron Connolly creates the winner as Arsenal collapse in late defeat to Brighton

Champions League football looks a distant dream for Mikel Arteta’s side following an eighth league defeat of the season.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 5:11 PM
8 minutes ago 1,344 Views 5 Comments
Neal Maupay scores the winning goal.
Image: Mike Hewitt/PA Wire/NMC Pool
Neal Maupay scores the winning goal.
Neal Maupay scores the winning goal.
Image: Mike Hewitt/PA Wire/NMC Pool

Brighton 2

Arsenal 1 

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Aaron Connolly created a last-minute winning goal for Neal Maupay as Arsenal’s Champions League ambitions suffered a major blow away to Brighton this afternoon. 

Arsenal took the lead early in the second half with a gorgeous, curled effort by Nicolas Pepe, but they lost their lead with 15 minutes to go when Lewis Dunk stabbed the ball home from close range from Brighton’s short-corner routine. 

The afternoon was to get worse for Arsenal in stoppage time, with Connolly central to their strife. 

Connolly – a second-half substitute – took the ball to feet and played a delightful first-time pass behind the Arsenal defence to Neal Maupay, who lofted the ball over onrushing Arsenal ‘keeper Emiliano Martinez. 

The game ended with some heated pushing and shoving as Maupay clashed with Matteo Guendouzi. Maupay was involved in a first-half collision with Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno. 

Leno was stretchered off with a knee injury, angrily jabbing his finger at Maupay as he left the field. 

Arsenal will face more pointed fingers in the aftermath of this result, as it leaves them ninth and eight points from the top four. 

Full report to follow

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
