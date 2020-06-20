Aaron Connolly creates the winner as Arsenal collapse in late defeat to Brighton

Brighton 2

Arsenal 1

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Aaron Connolly created a last-minute winning goal for Neal Maupay as Arsenal’s Champions League ambitions suffered a major blow away to Brighton this afternoon.

Arsenal took the lead early in the second half with a gorgeous, curled effort by Nicolas Pepe, but they lost their lead with 15 minutes to go when Lewis Dunk stabbed the ball home from close range from Brighton’s short-corner routine.

The afternoon was to get worse for Arsenal in stoppage time, with Connolly central to their strife.

Connolly – a second-half substitute – took the ball to feet and played a delightful first-time pass behind the Arsenal defence to Neal Maupay, who lofted the ball over onrushing Arsenal ‘keeper Emiliano Martinez.

The game ended with some heated pushing and shoving as Maupay clashed with Matteo Guendouzi. Maupay was involved in a first-half collision with Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Leno was stretchered off with a knee injury, angrily jabbing his finger at Maupay as he left the field.

Arsenal will face more pointed fingers in the aftermath of this result, as it leaves them ninth and eight points from the top four.

