Brighton boss to reserve judgement over permanent exit for Jayson Molumby

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION won’t make a decision on Jayson Molumby’s future until the end of the season.

That’s according to manager Graham Potter, who insists that the club still have faith in the Republic of Ireland international despite the lack of opportunities he has been afforded.

After making just one Premier League appearance this season as a substitute, Molumby joined Championship club Preston North End on loan during the January transfer window.

Preston manager Alex Neil revealed last week that he was keen to sign the 21-year-old midfielder on a permanent basis but had to settle for a temporary deal.

Molumby, who’s contracted to Brighton until the summer of 2023, has already made a good impression for Preston, who are six points adrift of a play-off spot.

Whether he has a future with Brighton is something that Potter will reserve judgement on until after the current campaign has concluded.

“For us, Jayson recently signed a contract. It is important for him to play football – he expressed that desire to play regularly and that is what he is doing now,” he told Sussex Live.

“The job is to then assess how that has gone and see where his development is, take the right decision for him and for the club. But we will do that at the end of the season. There is no doubt that Jayson is going to have a really, really good career.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Potter compared Molumby’s situation to that of Ben White. Having helped Leeds United to win the Championship last season while on loan at Elland Road, the defender has returned to Brighton and started in all but one of their Premier League games this season.

“We believe in him, so we are just letting him play his football like Ben White did last year at Leeds United,” Potter said of Molumby, who also played 36 times in the Championship last season during a loan spell with Millwall.

“It can be important for the guys to go and play and get regular football.”