Saturday 8 February, 2020
Duffy returns to Brighton XI as Watford own goal rescues draw in bottom-of-the-table battle

A 1-1 draw at the Amex.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 8:32 PM
Ireland international Shane Duffy on the ball tonight.
Image: Mark Kerton
Image: Mark Kerton

AN ADRIAN MARIAPPA own goal prevented Watford from lifting themselves out of the bottom three, as Brighton and Hove Albion claimed a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Watford a 19th-minute lead with a fine finish from just outside the area after Aaron Mooy had squandered possession.

There were few other moments of excitement until Brighton levelled 11 minutes from time – with Mariappa, under no pressure, emphatically sending an Alireza Jahanbakhsh cross into his own net.

Watford now remain in the relegation zone, while Brighton stay three points better off in 15th.

Neither side did little to boost their chances of beating the drop, with Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly’s Brighton without a win in 2020.

Duffy started for Brighton, as he returned from injury while Galway teenager Connolly was among the substitutes.

- Reporting from Omni and AFP

