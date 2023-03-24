Brisbane Lions' Irish duo in the dark as Gabba hit by power outage

KILKENNY’S DARRAGH JOYCE had a Brisbane Lions debut he won’t forget, as the lights went out at the Gabba stadium in the fourth quarter with the home side leading Melbourne 91-61.

Play resumed following a power outage some 38 minutes later, with the Lions holding onto their lead to run out winners 93-82.

Tyrone’s Conor McKenna also started for Brisbane.

Both sides stood on the ground for five minutes when the lights went out with 14 minutes left before heading to their dressing rooms where AFL guidelines stated they stay for a minimum of 20 minutes.

Play resumed after 38 minutes, and Melbourne staged a comeback, kicking five goals to cut the margin back to 11 points at the final siren.

McKenna kicked one behind and provided two goal assists. Joyce had a metres gained total of 113 on his debut.

Joyce joined Brisbane this year having made 13 appearances for St Kilda from 2018-22.