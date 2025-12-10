Ireland international Sykes on target as Bristol City rally to clinch draw

Bristol City 2

Leicester 2

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MARK SYKES was on target for Bristol City as his side staged a storming comeback to earn a 2-2 Championship draw with Leicester at Ashton Gate.

Emil Riis scored the other goal for Bristol City, heading in an 83rd-minute equaliser to cap a thrilling encounter.

The visitors took a 17th-minute lead when Scott Twine saw his miscued clearance go straight to Stephy Mavididi and then tripped the Leicester player as he advanced into the box. Jordan Ayew hit the resulting penalty down the middle to beat the diving Radek Vitek.

It was 2-0 a minute before the break, Bobby De Cordova-Reid scoring against his former club with a low shot from 12 yards after Abdul Fatawu had got behind the Robins’ defence on the right and pulled back a pinpoint cross from the bye-line.

The home side hit back a minute after the break when Leicester failed to clear their lines from an attack down the right and Ireland’s Sykes fired low past Jakub Stolarczyk from a narrow angle.

That sparked a tremendous second-half display by Gerhard Struber’s team, who equalised through Riis’s powerful downward header from a left-wing cross.

Mark Sykes pulls one back for Bristol City 💪 pic.twitter.com/QFKEh3pd5X — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 10, 2025

Both sides had early chances, Riis seeing a close-range shot saved by Stolarczyk, while at the other end Mavididi’s header clipped the crossbar.

Leicester deserved their half-time lead. Mavididi caused numerous problems for the home defence and had a 20th-minute shot saved by Vitek.

Cameron Pring headed over from a good position for the hosts after 40 minutes, but for the most part the Robins were careless with their final pass and came up against a well-organised Leicester defence.

The were boos from the home fans when the whistle went for the interval.

Head coach Struber responded with two changes for the start of the second half, sending on Sinclair Armstrong and Neto Borges for the out-of-touch Zak Vyner and Twine. The response was immediate with Sykes’ goal transforming the atmosphere.

Stolarczyk had to react smartly to keep out Anis Mehmeti’s inswinging free-kick from out near the left touchline as the home side shrugged off their first-half lethargy

Mehmeti’s fierce drive then brought another diving save from Stolarczyk.

The Leicester keeper was in action again to parry a long-range effort from Riis with his side under concerted pressure. Armstrong headed against the crossbar from point-blank range following a Mehmeti corner.

Adam Randell had a 69th-minute volley deflected wide with the home side totally dominant. Riis’ equaliser was the least they deserved and Stolarczyk had to make another fine save to deny Randell an added-time winner.

Vitek dived to save a late effort from substitute Silko-Amari Thomas, but Leicester were a relieved side at the final whistle.