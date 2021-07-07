Follow all the action as it happens in Johannesburg.
Bundee is in the building. The Connacht centre is back in the 12 shirt for the Lions this evening.
And here’s how the Sharks will line-up.
In case you missed it, here’s another look at #OurSharks team that will take on the British & Irish Lions in this evening’s match 🦈#SHAvBIL #CastleLionsSeries #OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/ORJGw0XbZT— The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) July 7, 2021
Here’s that new-look Lions matchday squad, including a seven-one split on the bench, with Scotland out-half Finn Russell the only back named amongst the replacements.
The Lions can confirm that a player and member of the management have tested positive for COVID-19 following PCR testing as part of the Tour screening programme.— British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 7, 2021
The matchday 23 for tonight's game has been revised 👇#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021
Will they? Won’t they? Turns out they will. After hours of confusion, tonight’s meeting between the British & Irish Lions and the Cell C Sharks is going ahead, and we’ll be bringing you all the action as it happens here in our liveblog.
It’s been a bizarre day, with the game coming under real threat when it emerged that one member of the Lions touring party had tested positive for Covid, with a number of close contacts also identified.
After further testing, and much head-scratching, the game was pushed back, and a much-changed Lions team will take to the pitch at Ellis Park an hour later than originally scheduled.
