Will they? Won’t they? Turns out they will. After hours of confusion, tonight’s meeting between the British & Irish Lions and the Cell C Sharks is going ahead, and we’ll be bringing you all the action as it happens here in our liveblog.

It’s been a bizarre day, with the game coming under real threat when it emerged that one member of the Lions touring party had tested positive for Covid, with a number of close contacts also identified.

After further testing, and much head-scratching, the game was pushed back, and a much-changed Lions team will take to the pitch at Ellis Park an hour later than originally scheduled.