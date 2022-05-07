Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 7 May 2022
Advertisement

Willett hoping to hand British Masters title to himself as Irish trio miss the cut

It has been a disappointing week for Paul Dunne, Jonathan Caldwell, and Cormac Sharvin.

By AFP Saturday 7 May 2022, 8:43 AM
6 minutes ago 91 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5757295
Danny Willett playing at the British Masters.
Image: PA
Danny Willett playing at the British Masters.
Danny Willett playing at the British Masters.
Image: PA

TOURNAMENT HOST DANNY Willett is seeking to give the trophy to himself after forcing his way back into contention on Friday’s second day of the British Masters at The Belfry.

Irish trio Paul Dunne, Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin all missed the cut: Dunne and Caldwell finished at plus-7, while Sharvin’s rounds of 81 and 76 left him at plus-13. 

Willett made a slow start and was three over par after 12 holes in his first round before carding a 73 to finish Thursday one over par.

But the former US Masters champion surged back into contention with a second-round 65 featuring eight birdies on the Sutton Coldfield course near Birmingham.

“Today felt like myself. Yesterday felt like my brother,” joked Willett, who is six under par after two rounds, three shots behind halfway leader Hurly Long.

“It would be amazing to win the British Masters regardless of whether you’re hosting or not,” Willett added. “It’s a big event, there’s been some great winners, some great hosts.

“But to be able to pass myself the trophy would be a pretty cool experience. There’s still a long way to go but we can all hope and dream.”

Long started his second round in steady fashion with nine straight pars before he birdied five of his next six holes.

The German bogeyed his final hole but finished on nine under par, a shot ahead of Scot Richie Ramsay and Dane Thorbjorn Olesen, with another Dane, Rasmus Hojgaard, one stroke further back.

Long is in his first season on the DP World (European) Tour but finished third and second in back-to-back starts earlier this year.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I think that’s certainly going to help me,” said Long, born in Heidelberg to an American father (Tom, a golf professional) and a German mother.

“I’ve been in this situation before. I’m really looking forward to it, there’s a lot of good players near the top of the leaderboard so it should be a good test and a lot of fun,” he added.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie