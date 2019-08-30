This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Rourke advances to gold medal fight at European Elite Boxing Championships

The Roscommon woman had already guaranteed herself a bronze, but was full value for her place in the middleweight final.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Aug 2019, 7:03 PM
55 minutes ago 734 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4789935

AOIFE O’ROURKE OUTCLASSED her Russian semi-final opponent this evening and will go on to fight for middleweight gold at the European Elite Boxing Championships in Madrid.

The Roscommon woman showed superior technique and used her agility to escape when Anastasia Shamanova attempted to grapple the pace of the fight down to a crawl. O’Rourke prevailed in convincing fashion, albeit on a split decision with one of the five judges awarding the bout Shamanova’s way.

O’Rourke had already secured a minimum of bronze but will now face Poland’s Elzebieta Wojcik for the title tomorrow evening.

Earlier, Mira Potkonen once again punctured Irish boxing hopes as she defeated Dundalk’s Amy Broadhurst in the 60kg European Elite Boxing Championship semi-finals.

amy-broadhurst Broadhurst parading her European U23 title at Oriel Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Broadhurst bows out from the Madrid event with a bronze medal after harsh scoring in a unanimous decision loss to the Finn who accounted for Katie Taylor at Rio 2016.

The 22-year-old had already secured bronze going into today’s semi-final after quarter-final victory over Anastasia Beliakova.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie